$348M estimated to build 70 Core Homes in Region Four

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Housing and Water – Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) is gearing up to build some 70 core homes in Region Four for an estimated cost of $348,657,400.

The project was recently opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB0 office, where it was revealed that a total of 29 contractors applied for the works. According to the CHPA, this project is divided into five lots, with Lot 1 estimated to cost $89,654,760, Lot 2 estimated at $74,712,300, Lot 3 estimated at $29,884,920, Lot 4 estimated at $79,693,120, and Lot 5 estimated to cost $74,712,300.

The ministry, in its invitation for bids, had stated that it received financing from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme, of which some of the funds will be utilised to build the 70 core houses.

Kaieteur News understands that the work consists of the construction of concrete building measuring 20×20 feet inclusive of two-bedrooms.

It was reported in the media that the Core Homes Initiative falls under the $5.8 billion (US$28 million) Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP) funded by the Inter-American Bank (IDB). A total of 250 low-income families are set to benefit from the programme.

Each unit cost about $4 million and beneficiaries are only required to contribute a sum of $100,000 towards the cost of the home. They also receive a five-year termite treatment certificate, as well as an electrical certificate for the building, valid for 10 years.

Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA)

Construction of Core Houses in Region 4 Lot 1-5- Batch 6.