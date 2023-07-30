Woman stabbed man to death for pinching her 

Latest update July 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

Jul 30, 2023

Kaieteur News – Pinching a woman’s hand on Thursday night proved to be a fatal decision for a bus driver after she stabbed him to death at the Linden Bus Park, Georgetown.

Dead is Zehron Nieuenkirk, a 37-year-old bus driver of 95 West Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, Georgetown.  Nieuenkirk was stabbed around 21:00hrs.

According to an eyewitness, the bus driver was talking to him at the eastern fence of the Parliament building when a woman walked up to them.

The eyewitness recalled that Nieuenkirk proceeded to pinch the woman’s left hand and she reacted by knocking his hand away. The woman then pulled out a knife from her waist. Nieuenkirk then told her that she cannot use the knife on him and proceeded to hug and lift her up from behind as she walked away but the woman stabbed him to the groin area.

The eyewitness said that he heard the bus driver make a sound before saying, “This is what you done to me girl.”

Police said that the victim then pulled down his pants and showed the eyewitness his bleeding wound as the woman fled the scene.

Nieuenkirk was placed in a minibus and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was admitted.

He later succumbed to his injuries at around 23:30hrs that evening.

Police are currently looking for a woman whose only name was given as Vanessa.

