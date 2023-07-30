Surprises and upsets highlight Day Two

World Badminton Day 2023…

Kaieteur Sports – Day Two of the Guyana Badminton Association World Badminton Day A, B & C Division Men’s and Women’s Singles Tournament saw a lot of surprises and upsets but overall it was a great show for badminton enthusiasts and persons who were now seeing the game for the first time.

The results of the matches played on Day 2 were:

Men’s C-Division: Raah Russell vs. Avinash Ramnarine 21-6, 21-7

W A-Division: Shivannie Persaud vs. Asiyah Eastman 21-15, 21-8

Men’s C-Division: Jonathan Robinson vs. Amaan Khan 21-11, 21-9

Men’s C-Division: Lennox Morrison vs. Jonathan Ferreira 21-8, 21-14

Men’s B-Division: Colin Bowry vs. Nkosi Beaton 21-16, 23-21

Men’s B-Division: Viraj Singh vs. Frank Waddell 21-5, 21-5

W B-Division Semi: Alima Eastman vs. Neveah Eastman 21-14, 21-14

Men’s C-Division: Renako Bender vs. Nikolas Pollard 21-12, 24-22

Men’s B-Division: Jahiem Carmicheal vs. Jaurel Hendricks 21-18, 14-21, 23-21

W C-Division Semi: Gianna Ramnarine vs. Aaliyah Bacchus 21-12, 21-15

Men’s C-Division: Haresh Persaud vs. Mohamed Farouk 21-18, 22-20

Men’s C-Division: Jedidiah Uwagboe vs. Omkar Persaud 21-10, 21-14

W B-Division Semi: Asiyah Eastman vs. Leshaunte Berkley 21-17, 21-8

Men’s B-Division: JoanathanDebidin vs. Lennox Morrison 21-16, 21-15

W A-Division Semi: Priyanna Ramdhani vs. Alima Eastman 21-4, 21-4

Men’s C-Division: Jedidiah Uwagboe vs. Jonathan Robinson 21-10, 21-14

Men’s A Division: Marlon Chung vs. Chet Bowling 21-14, 16-10 Retired

W A-Division Semi: Shivannie Persaud vs. Priyanka Shivnauth21-15, 17-21, 21-8

Men’s A-Division: Akili Haynes vs. Colin Bowry21-6, 21-6

Men’s A-Division: Avinash Odit vs. Viraj singh21-18, 21-19

Men’s A-Division: Tyrese Jeffrey vs. Jaurel Hendricks 21-9, 21-6

Men’s C-Division: Raah Russell vs. Renako Bender 21-5, 21-7

Men’s C- Division: Frank Waddell vs. Lennox Morrison 21-9, 21-15

Men’s C-Division: JoanathanDebidin vs. Haresh Persaud 21-18, 21-14

Men’s B- Division Semi-Finals: Colin Bowryvs. JoanathanDebidin15-21, 21-16, 21-16

Men’s B-Division Semi: Finals: Viraj Singh vs. Jahiem Carmicheal21-17, 21-15

Men’s C- Division Semi-Finals: Frank Waddell vs. JedidahUwagboe15-21, 21-18, 21-18

Women’s C-Division Finals: Gabrielle Felix vs. Gianna Ramnarine 21-9, 21-14

Men’s A-Division Semi-Finals: Akili Haynes vs. Marlon Chung 21-12, 21-10

Men’s A-Division Semifinals: Tyrese Jeffrey vs. Avinash Odit22-20, 13-21, 21-16

Women’s B-Division Finals: Alima Eastman vs. Asiya Eastman 21-8, 21-10

The Guyana Badminton Association would like to thank Total Solutions for being the sponsor for the second year now and from the inception of World Badminton Day. The tournament concluded on Saturday.