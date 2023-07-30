Region Five CIC presents Chamber Cup 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Region 5 Chamber of Industry and Commerce will once again be staging its President Cup 10/10 cricket competition for teams in that Region.

The one-day competition is set for Sunday, July 30, at the Cotton Tree Die Hard Ground, West Coast Berbice.

Six teams have been invited to participate namely Cotton Tree Die Hard, West Berbice Achievers, Police CC, D’ Edward Cricket Club, Blairmont Blazers Cricket Club and Bush Lot CC.

Speaking to the media Imran Sacoor stated that the Region 5CIC is delighted to be of continued service to the community. They believe that investment in youths and sports represents investments for the future.

Sacoor said that they are urging the communities to come out and support the matches and enjoy the grand festivity.

He noted that the Chamber will continue to support the development of communities within its purview.

There will be lots of giveaways, face painting and ice cream for children. Several gifts will be distributed to patrons in anticipation of the Emancipation Festivities in Guyana.

Musical entertainment will be in full swing and the atmosphere will be lived up by cheerleaders.

The first ball will be bowled at 9:30 hrs and admission is free.

Among some of the sponsors on board are Banks DIH Limited and Trophy Stall.