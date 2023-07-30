PANJAZZ 2023 delivers on canvas of vibrant, captivating steel pan artistry

Latest update July 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

By Rehanna Ramsay

The Waterfalls Magazine – In its 5th production, the highly anticipated, annual steel pan event hosted by PanJazz Concerts delivered an unforgettable celebration of the vibrant culture and captivating artistry of the steel pan, under the theme “PanJam: The Garden of Steel”.

From captivating steel pan ensembles and solo performances to energetic band clashes, the stage came alive with a fusion of talent, passion, and creativity.

Attendees were entralled in an outdoor, creative ambiance with a touch of nature at the Black Magenta, Georgetown Club on July 23 last.

Event organiser and creator of PanJazz Concerts, Reon Miller said the primary objective of these concerts was to promote the rich cultural heritage of steel pan and foster a deeper appreciation for the unique art form.

The diverse cultural items resonated with the audience and foster an atmosphere of inclusivity, encouraging everyone to celebrate and embrace the shared experience.

Patrons can also expect the clash of the bands, between Ansa McAl Parkside Steel Orchestra and Guyana Police Force Steel Orchestra, battling “tune for tune” entertaining the audience with familiar Caribbean sounds.

Panjazz started in 2018 while Miller was a student, and over the years, it would have adapted different themes, hosted at different venues, which contributed to it becoming the premier steel pan event in Guyana, showcasing extraordinary talent, skill and creativity of musicians while successfully preserving and expanding the legacy of the iconic instrument.

Scenes from Panjazz 2023

Scenes from Panjazz 2023

This year he said, in addition to the emphasis on creativity, they have added an awards component to honour veterans in the industry. “One of the highlights of this year’s event featured a presentation of the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Awards.

“Five individuals, who have made significant and lasting contributions to the steel pan industry, were honoured for their unparalleled dedication and exceptional achievements.

The awards serve as a testament to their tireless efforts in advancing the artistry, innovation, and recognition of the steel pan locally, regionally and internationally,” he said.

These awardees are Colgrain Whyte, Oliver Pross, Michael Smith Snr., Terrence Benjamin and Cary Gillis. The Garden of Steel is said to offer an engaging and inclusive experience for attendees of all ages and backgrounds, as it will feature a diverse range of cultural performances, ensuring there is something for everyone.

