Naya Zamana promises euphoric display in 25th stage production slated for National Cultural Centre

By Rehanna Ramsay

The Waterfalls Magazine – The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha promises to be one of the biggest productions of the mesmerizing and ecstatic 25th production of Naya Zamana, to be held at the National Cultural Centre from August 26, 2023.

Dr. Vindhya Persaud, current Minister of Human Services and Social Security and the founder, choreographer, and scriptwriter of Naya Zamana, reflected on how far it has come. Dr. Persaud founded the production in 1994, alongside her sister and main partner, Trishala Simantini Persaud.

Dr. Persaud related that it is an amazing and incredible feeling to have, adding that sometimes it is surreal.

She said no one would believe all of this was brought to life from just having the idea to bring young people together, to explore their talents, develop their inherent potential, and to give them the platform that Naya Zamana has become to enable them to be creative, to express many positive things and to give strong, powerful social messages.

Dr. Persaud recalled that it was her father who gave her the name for the show. She said it describes what the show is all about — the new world, and, importantly, the new generation.

She related that this year there might be more pressure to produce the best show yet. Dr. Persaud said that the two-and-a-half-hour show will not just dazzle patrons, but also leave them yearning for more.

She commended the hard work of her young cast, most of whom are students, and who have dedicated most of their time and energy to ensuring that Naya Zamana is a success.

Tickets for the much-anticipated show are currently available at MovieTowne Mall, the Dharmic Kendra, the National Cultural Centre, Red Mango, E-Net (on Camp Street and Giftland Mall), and Unique Innovations at Amazonia Mall. Persons can also call telephone number: 227-6181.