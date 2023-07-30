GYSBI triumphs as Local Content Champion facilitating over US$500M Investments along East Bank Corridor

– Moves to empower more Guyanese through job fairs, scholarship and training programmes

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – From its inception in 2017 up to the present, the Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) has emerged as the nation’s foremost onshore support facility for the oil and gas sector. Throughout this period, the company’s investments have surpassed an impressive milestone of US$500M, contributing significantly to the country’s economic growth. Notably, this dedication has resulted in the creation of over 3000 job opportunities, bolstering the local workforce.

Beyond its financial contributions, GYSBI is deeply committed to fostering the development of Guyana’s capacity to manage the oil and gas industry. As a testament to this commitment, the company has taken proactive steps by organizing large-scale job fairs, providing ample opportunities for various communities to engage with potential employers.

Additionally, the recent launch of its scholarship programmes and tailor-made training sessions have showcased the company’s strategic approach to enhancing the country’s technical competencies, while ensuring a skilled workforce capable of meeting the demands of the industry.

During an exclusive interview with Kaieteur News, GYSBI’s Public Relations Manager, Gomatie Gangadin provided deeper insight into the company’s operations and its vision for local content development.

OPERATIONS OVERVIEW

Gangadin recalled that GYSBI was established in 2017 to provide shore base services to ExxonMobil which leads operations in Guyana’s oil-rich Stabroek Block.

“At the time we won that contract, it (GYSBI) catered only for two berths, one warehouse and 8 acres. In the five years GYSBI has been in existence, the company has expanded beyond measure,” Gangadin said.

The Public Relations Manager said the company now boasts four berths, including two with heavy lift capabilities, over eight warehouses and now more than 140 acres. She said too that the company’s four berths present a combined frontage of 1400 linear feet of waterfront development.

In February 2023, Gangadin recalled that President Dr. Irfaan Ali commissioned the more recently constructed heavy lift berths, which were undertaken at a cost of US$25M. She shared that Berths Three and Four sit on a fully reclaimed area that was once a part of a dry-docking facility owned by the Vieira Family for over 100 years.

Gangagin said the berths provide a combined area of 8000 square metres of heavy lift capacity, a draft of 6.5 m from Chart Datum, 24 hours lighting and CCTV coverage.

She further noted that the expansion of Berths 3 and 4 was critical to a Berthing solution needed by Exxon’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL). The Public Relations Manager said these berths are of a state-of-the-art Open Cell Sheet Pile Design, the first of its kind in Guyana and present a win for local content.

“What this means is that all heavy lift services, which were previously done out of Trinidad and Tobago [since Guyana did not have this capacity] can now be done right here in country,” she shared.

While this commissioning culminated the expansion works at GYSBI over the past two years, Gangadin said there are still several smaller expansion activities taking place currently at GYSBI’s Industrial Estate to cater to the increasing needs of its clients.

As it relates to GYSBI’s economic impact, Gangadin was pleased to share that the company has plugged more than US$300M directly into the economy in just five years. “It has grown to become a critical component of ExxonMobil’s operations in Guyana, acting as a conduit from the onshore to the offshore operations and providing the oil company with world class services including drilling and production operations support, waste management and storage,” the Public Relations Manager related.

With its exponential growth, she noted that the Guyana Shore Base has become a home for many international oil and gas service providers to settle within the country and along the East Bank Demerara corridor.

Among some are TOTALTEC and Jaguar Oilfield Services, which she said have plugged some US$81M into the Guyanese economy since its inception in 2016. Schlumberger Guyana, GYSBI’s neighbour has also spent over US$75 million to set up its operations next door to GYSBI at Houston while it also leases a warehouse at the GYSBI Industrial Estate.

Gangadin further noted that Sol Guyana Inc. is one of the leading marketing distributors of petroleum products in Guyana as well as 23 other countries within the region with a mostly Guyanese workforce numbering over 100. Its head office is located just about 2 miles from the GYSBI facility. Gangadin said SOL has invested US$1.4M in building a connection from its Rome location to GYSBI’s Fuel Farm to better supply vessels which come to berth at the shore base.

Over at its Industrial Estate, Gangadin said GYSBI has also provided a home for Noble Drilling, which provides drilling services for ExxonMobil.

Next door to the Industrial Estate, TechnipFMC, ExxonMobil’s prime contractor for the manufacturing and installation of subsea equipment, has set up its multi-million-dollar facility.

Kaieteur News understands that GYSBI has also given birth to Sustainable Environmental Solutions, the primary contractor supporting offshore operations in processing hazardous and non-hazardous waste production from six rigs. Gangadin explained that oily waters, drill cuttings, scrap metals and general waste are processed through the facility. She said too that SES has since invested over US$10M in Guyana while providing employment for more than 100 full time permanent employees and contracting services for numerous Guyanese subcontractors.

Taken together, Gangadin said GYSBI has facilitated over US$500M in investments along the East Bank corridor and the creation of over 3000 jobs.

LOCAL CONTENT POSTER CHILD

As per the declarations of the Public Relations Manager, the Guyana Shore Base Inc. has been at the forefront of local content development, boasting a proficient workforce of 855 individuals, an impressive 95 percent of whom are Guyanese nationals. But even prior to the enactment of the Local Content Legislation, GYSBI had already exemplified the epitome of local content initiatives.

“We started with five employees in 2017 and now we are in the 800s. This isn’t by chance. It is because there has always been a conscious effort to ensure tangible and beneficial opportunities are created for Guyanese to benefit from this sector,” asserted Gangadin with palpable pride.

She further emphasized that GYSBI stands as a quintessentially Guyanese-owned enterprise, operating with an explicit mandate to be spearheaded and driven by fellow Guyanese talents.

SCHOLARSHIPS

Several weeks ago, GYSBI made a groundbreaking move by launching a Technical Scholarship Programme aimed at supporting educational opportunities for individuals between the ages of 16 and 25 at various technical institutes across the country. The scholarships will be available at the Essequibo Technical Institute, Government Technical Institute, Linden Technical Institute, Mahaicony Technical Institute, New Amsterdam Technical Institute, and the Upper Corentyne Technical Institute for the 2023/2024 Academic year.

This initiative will cover a wide range of expenses, including travel, uniforms, study materials, registration, examination fees, and more. Additionally, the programme has been thoughtfully designed to offer internships to successful applicants during their semester breaks, providing them with valuable hands-on training and knowledge transfer. Furthermore, upon completing their studies, the recipients will have the opportunity to be fully employed within the company.

The inspiration behind the GYSBI Scholarship Programme came from the observation that many of GYBI’s staff had experience in the mining or forestry sectors but lacked formal education and certifications. Thus, the programme seeks to create a skilled and trained workforce that can excel not only in the Oil and Gas sector but also in other aspects of the economy, incorporating the latest and most up-to-date training and safety practices available.

Gangadin, one of the driving forces behind this scholarship programme, emphasized that it aims to provide a comprehensive education and practical training to ensure that the knowledge gained in classrooms seamlessly translates to real-world applications.

She explained that the recipients of the scholarship will benefit in multiple ways, including mentorship and guidance from experienced professionals within the company, internships to gain hands-on experience, continuous learning opportunities through workshops and industry events, and a strong emphasis on safety and sustainability practices in the oil sector.

By implementing these strategies, Gangadin believes that GYSBI will equip scholarship recipients with the necessary knowledge, skills, and support to thrive in the competitive oil industry, while embracing the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

JOB FAIRS

As an eminent trailblazer in local content development within the oil and gas domain, the Public Relations Manager asserted that GYSBI remains steadfast in its commitment to attracting and retaining raw but exceptional Guyanese talent. When the need arises to swiftly recruit a substantial workforce to support its projects, the company often opts to conduct career fairs. Gangadin expounded on the inherent advantage of such fairs, elucidating how they draw in a diverse multitude of individuals from various backgrounds, encompassing different ages, ethnicities, and geographic locations.

During these career fairs, participants are granted the unique opportunity to actively engage with GYSBI’s esteemed team members, effectively showcasing their skills and expressing their desire to be employed. In 2021, GYSBI successfully organized three job fairs across Regions Three and Four, drawing an impressive turnout of over 1500 individuals. Many of these attendees were subsequently employed and now play pivotal roles in supporting GYSBI’s operational endeavors.

Notably, the company recently orchestrated an extensive career fair in Region Three to support a crucial aspect of the Gas-to-Energy Project, slated to be based in that region. This particular fair witnessed an impressive attendance of over 1000 individuals, marking the company’s most significant fair to date. Gangadin proudly revealed that GYSBI was able to promptly hire numerous qualified candidates, thanks to their preparedness with all the necessary documentation and requisite qualifications.

Furthermore, Gangadin reminisced on the occasions when the Ministry of Labour approached GYSBI to participate in its job fairs, and the company consistently seized these opportunities to collaborate. Such partnerships align seamlessly with GYSBI’s fundamental mission to bridge the gap between citizens and promising prospects within the industry.

ADVICE FOR APPLICANTS

In a heartfelt address to potential scholarship applicants, Gangadin shared poignant advice, underscoring her company’s belief in education as the gateway to a realm brimming with endless possibilities. As a beacon of support for young and impassioned minds drawn to the industry, she expressed GYSBI’s unwavering dedication to nurturing their aspirations.

Through their transformative scholarships, Gangadin assured that GYSBI aims to empower the next generation of leaders and visionaries, empowering them to ignite positive change within the sector.

Turning her attention to job seekers, Gangadin acknowledged the captivating allure and the challenges that lie on the path to career fulfillment. Unwavering in their principles, she said GYSBI stands as a stalwart champion of diversity, inclusivity, and equal opportunity, paving the way for promising individuals seeking to make their mark in the industry’s vibrant landscape.

With eager arms wide open, Gangadin warmly invited ambitious souls to become a part of the dynamic GYSBI family, where the seeds of opportunity find fertile ground to flourish. Top of Form

OTHER POSITIVE IMPACTS

Beyond scholarships and job fairs, GYSBI has engaged in other activities to ensure a positive and lasting impact in the country.

The Public Relations Manager shared, for example, that GYBSI has been involved in a number of Community and Corporate Social Responsibility Projects. Among these are the adoption of the Joshua’s Children Centre, which is a children’s home located on Thomas Street, Georgetown. Through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Home and the Office of the First Lady, Gangadin said GYSBI has committed to cover their operational costs including all of their utility bills and salaries for staff.

She said too that GYSBI has also been able to renovate both the boys and girls’ dorms at the home, provide new beds and retrofit their washrooms.

She was also pleased to share that GYSBI has also taken on the administrative costs for the Paws for A Cause Organisation, which focuses on providing care and shelter, and where possible, homes, for animals.

Most recently, Gangadin shared that GYSBI has thrown its support behind the Santa Rosa Secondary School Football Team, which emerged as the winners of the Milo Schools Under 18 Football Tournament, as well as the ExxonMobil Under 14 Schools Football Tournament.

It also supported Guyanese swimmer Aleka Persaud in her bid at the recent CARIFTA Games, which were held in The Bahamas and the Annual International Women’s Day Women and Girls Summit, organized by the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Guyana.

Additionally, GYSBI also partners with the National Blood Transfusion Services on a quarterly basis to host Blood Drives on the Base. At its most recent blood drive in June, it was able to collect 21 units of blood. Of the 21 units collected, three were pledged to a little six-year-old girl, who was hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and urgently needed blood to save her life.

CONCLUSION

In just a few short years, Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) has proven to be a transformative force in Guyana’s oil and gas sector, emerging as a champion of local content and a driving force behind the country’s economic growth. With over US$500 million in investments along the East Bank corridor, the company has not only created more than 3000 job opportunities but has also become a hub for international oil and gas service providers to settle in the region.

Through their strategic initiatives, such as organizing job fairs and launching scholarship programmes, GYSBI is empowering Guyanese youth with the education, skills, and support needed to thrive in the competitive oil industry. By investing in their formal education and providing hands-on training, GYSBI is also ensuring that these talented individuals are prepared to meet the demands of the sector and contribute to the country’s development.

As the nation’s foremost onshore support facility for the oil and gas sector, GYSBI’s triumphs indeed stand as a testament to the power of investing in people and fostering sustainable development.