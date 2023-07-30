Guyana to compete in swimming, athletics at Commonwealth Youth Games

…Tiana Springer and Elliott Gonsalves are flag bearers

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s delegation for the upcoming seventh Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago, known as Trinbago 2023, comprises eight talented athletes from the disciplines of Athletics and Swimming.

The games are scheduled to take place from August 4th to 11th and will feature seven disciplines, involving athletes and para-athletes aged between 14 and 18.

In the Track and Field events, the team will include CARIFTA medallists Tianna Springer, Javon Roberts, Attoya Harvey, Malachi Austin, and Narissa McPherson, with Julian Edmonds serving as their coach.

In Swimming, Ariel Rodrigues, Elliott Gonsalves, and Shareefah Lewis will showcase their skills in the pool, under the guidance of coach Syhka Gonsalves.

The contingent of 13 from Guyana is completed by Dr Victor Allen, Physiotherapist Vanessa Wickham, and Team Leader Nalini McKoy, who will provide essential support to the athletes during the Games.

President of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), Godfrey Munroe, expressed his belief in the competitive potential of the selected athletes, emphasizing that the Commonwealth Youth Games present an excellent opportunity for young talents from the Commonwealth region to showcase their abilities and compete on an international stage.

Coach Edmonds expressed high expectations for the team, given that they consist of medallists from the recent CARIFTA Games. The aim, he said, is to perform well and secure podium finishes in their respective events.

Swimming coach Syhka Gonsalves stressed the importance of the athletes’ preparation and mentioned that the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) expects them to give their best effort, perform exceptionally, and enjoy the experience.

Notably, boxers Clevlon Rock and Keevin Allicock are the only Guyanese athletes to win medals at previous Commonwealth Youth Games, both securing silver.

However, boxing will not be included among the eight disciplines at this year’s event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Commonwealth Games Associations have been diligently finalizing their team selections for the upcoming Youth Games. Approximately 1,000 athletes and para-athletes between the ages of 14 and 18, representing 71 Commonwealth nations and territories, will participate in seven sports and compete for 99 medals over six days of thrilling competition.

The sports included in this year’s games are Aquatics (Swimming), Athletics, Cycling (Road Race, Time Trial, and Track), Triathlon, Rugby Sevens, Beach Volleyball, and the debut of Netball’s shorter, faster format, FAST5, with eight women’s teams competing for a medal.

Moreover, the Commonwealth Youth Games will witness the introduction of a fully integrated Para-Athletics program, featuring athletes competing in six medal events (three women’s and three men’s events).

The competition will take place at various venues across Trinidad and Tobago, including the Hasely Crawford Stadium (for Athletics and Para-Athletics), National Aquatics Centre (for Swimming), National Cycling Velodrome (for Track Cycling) in Trinidad, and Pigeon Point Beach (for Beach Volleyball) and Shaw Park Cultural Complex (for Fast5 Netball) in Tobago.

The Commonwealth Youth Games play a crucial role in nurturing young talent and future leaders, contributing significantly to the development of youth sports throughout the Commonwealth.

This event has a rich history, with the inaugural edition held in Edinburgh in 2000, and Trinbago 2023 will mark the seventh edition of these Youth Games, with the most recent one taking place in the Bahamas in 2007.

Athletes and events

Tianna Springer (Women’s 200m, 400m, 4x400m Mixed Relay)

Javon Roberts (Men’s 800m, 1500m, 4x400m Mixed Relay)

Malachi Austin (Men’s 200m, 400m, 4x400m Mixed Relay)

Narissa McPherson (Women’s 400m, 800m, 4x400m Mixed Relay)

Attoya Harvey (Women’s 800m, 1500m, 4x400m Mixed Relay)

Ariel Rodrigues (Women’s 100m Freestyle, 200m Freestyle, 50m Backstroke, 50m Butterfly, 50m Freestyle)

Elliott Gonsalves (Men’s 200m Freestyle, 200m Individual Medley, 400m Freestyle, 400m Individual Medley)

Shareefah Lewis (Women’s 100m Freestyle, 50m Backstroke, 50m Breaststroke, 50m Freestyle)

Flagbearers: Tianna Springer and Elliott Gonsalves