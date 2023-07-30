Gun-wielding bandits rob Corentyne man of $5.5 million

Kaieteur News – A 44-year-old man of Belvedere North, Corentyne, Berbice, was on Thursday reportedly robbed of $5.5M cash.

Reports are that two men, one armed with a gun, stole a bag containing $5.5M.

The victim told police that he had just arrived at his home in his truck bearing registration number #GAC 1261 when he was pounced upon by the two men. The man reportedly said that the $5.5M was in a bag lying on the passenger seat when the two bandits approached him on a red and white XR motorcycle.

The bandit carrying the gun reportedly pointed the weapon at the victim and demanded he handed over the bag containing the money. After grabbing the bag from the victim, the bandits made good their escape.

Investigations are ongoing.