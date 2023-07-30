Gun-wielding bandits rob Corentyne man of $5.5 million

Latest update July 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jul 30, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 44-year-old man of Belvedere North, Corentyne, Berbice, was on Thursday reportedly robbed of $5.5M cash.
Reports are that two men, one armed with a gun, stole a bag containing $5.5M.
The victim told police that he had just arrived at his home in his truck bearing registration number #GAC 1261 when he was pounced upon by the two men. The man reportedly said that the $5.5M was in a bag lying on the passenger seat when the two bandits approached him on a red and white XR motorcycle.
The bandit carrying the gun reportedly pointed the weapon at the victim and demanded he handed over the bag containing the money. After grabbing the bag from the victim, the bandits made good their escape.
Investigations are ongoing.
Foreign ships park outside we waters, waiting for THEIR gold, bauxite, timber, them leff in Guyana.
Jul 30, 2023…Tiana Springer and Elliott Gonsalves are flag bearers By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s delegation for the upcoming seventh Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago,...
Jul 30, 2023
Jul 30, 2023
Jul 30, 2023
Jul 30, 2023
Jul 30, 2023
Kaieteur News – It was one of those days when you wished that you could stay indoors. It was steaming hot. The early... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]