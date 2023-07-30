Fifteen teachers complete Drama Teachers Workshop 2023

Kaieteur News – Fifteen teachers from Regions One, Four, Six and Nine completed the Drama Teachers Workshop 2023 on Friday.

The annual programme was held in collaboration with the Nation School of Theatre Arts and Drama (NSTAD).

Over the last two weeks, Theatre Arts teachers were exposed to storytelling, costume and designing, play making, pedagogy of Drama and School Based Assessment research.

Drama Specialist at the Ministry’s Unit of Allied Arts, Ms. Lavonne George, stated that the aim of the programme is to equip Theatre Art teachers with the necessary skills to enhance their delivery of lessons in the subject area to their students.

Director of the National School of Theatre Arts and Drama, Mr. Al Creighton said participating teachers will gain credits towards the Creative Arts Institute’s Diploma in Theatre Arts.

On Friday, the curtains came down on the programme. The closing included performances by the teachers in Storytelling, Stick Fighting, Wake and Kumina cultural form.

The Theatre Arts teachers who participated in the programme are Eion Adams, Christine Alphonso, Mariela Bennett, Indra Chacon, Lakeitha Ferguson, Okel Fordyce, Fellica Gladstone, Jude Holder, Tianna Liverpool, Fredrick Minty, Tristana Roberts, Christine Singh, Elroy Thomas, Ariana Warde and Danielle Williams.

Following their performances, three teachers received prizes for their storytelling. Mariela Bennett won third place with her piece, “Look Session Here”, Jude Holder received the second prize with his “Midnight Jumbie” story and Eion Adams copped the first prize with “De Sunday Nights Tek Ups”.

The workshop was part of the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) effort to improve education delivery across the country.