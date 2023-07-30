Cybercrime victim still awaiting justice two years after making report

Kaieteur News – Two years after a 29-year-old mother of three was allegedly cyber-bullied by multiple persons on Facebook, police are yet to conclude the case.

The victim, Destiny Hunte, told Kaieteur News that in 2021, she made a police report to the Cove and John Police Station, East Coast of Demerara (ECD) but to date the alleged perpetrators are yet to be charged.

Kaieteur News confirmed with police that Hunte did lodge a police report in 2021 and that the investigation is still ongoing. Some persons were subsequently arrested but later released on station bail pending further investigations.

Hunte alleged that she has been following-up with police for updates on the investigation but has been pushed around. The woman said because of the running around she has been getting, that justice would not be served.

Kaieteur News understands, however, that the file had reached the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) but was returned to police for continued investigations.

Kaieteur News contacted East Coast Police Commander, Khali Pareshram for an update on the matter and he said that the case file has been returned to the DPP and investigators are awaiting legal advice to proceed with the matter.

Meanwhile, Hunte told Kaieteur News that she wants justice because the Facebook posts have tarnished her reputation. The woman said that the suspects accused her many derogatory things that have stained her character.

Hunte showed Kaieteur News evidence of the Facebook posts made about her and the comments that were attached. She has since denied the allegations made against her on Facebook and said that the baseless allegations may have contributed to her losing custody of her two young children ages five and six.

The woman alleged that shortly after the posts were made, she received a call while at work to visit the Child Care and Protection Agency (CPA). She said that after arriving at the agency, she was informed that the children would be placed in foster care.

“Them say how I had abandoned my children for seven days but that was not true; I believe that the same people deh behind it…I tried to explain myself to de people and them reply dat when I have a stable job and a stable place to live,” Hunte alleged.

Kaieteur News has since contacted to CPA’s Director, Levine Gouveia to get a better understanding of what transpired but she declined to comment.

This publication also made several attempts to contact Minister of Human Services and Social Protection, Dr. Vindhya Persaud for some clarity but calls were unanswered and no responses provided to WhatsApp messages.

In a bid to clear her name and prove that the Facebook posts were all lies, Hunte has undergone a psychiatric evaluation at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) which proved that she is of sound mind. She also did a drug test which returned negative.

Hunte hopes that the results and the police investigation can help clear her name so that she can have her children back.

It should be noted that while Hunte’s case has been ongoing for two years, other Cyber-bullying cases where government politicians and prominent are victims have seen the alleged perpetrators being charged in short a time.