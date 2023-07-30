Big wins highlight opening day

Digicel Schools’ National Football Championship…

– Round-of-32 continues today

Kaieteur Sports – Seven of the 16 quarterfinal spots in the Digicel Schools’ National Football Championship 2023 have been secured following the commencement of the tournament, yesterday, at the Ministry of Education (MoE) and National Insurance Scheme (NIS) Grounds, Carifesta Avenue.

The Round-of-32 stage kicked off the proceedings with four matches at MoE that saw Tucville comfortably get past Belladrum 4 – 0 and Waramuri Top dismantled Vryman’s Erven 5 – 0 and Region 7 Champion, St. Ignatius trounced President’s College 11 – 0.

The other match between Region 9 Champion, Kato, and Carmel saw the former in command at 2 – 0 up to press time.

Over at the NIS Ground, Georgetown Champion, Dolphin, secured a commanding 16 – 1 win against Brickdam, West Ruimveldt fired 14 unanswered goals past Friendship and Region 2 Champion, Charity, sank Marian Academy 4 – 0.

The winners have advanced to the quarterfinal stage and await their next opponent while the losing teams will find the exit and await next season’s Championship.

Today, July 30, the five Round-of-32 matches on the card will see Kwakwani thrash it out with Soesdyke from 14:00 hrs while Mackenzie High tackles East Ruimveldt at the Wisburg Ground at 16:00 hrs.

The other three matches that are scheduled to take place at the MoE Ground and will see D.C Fox battle Vreed-en-Hoop, Buxton oppose Excelsior Academy and Santa Rosa challenge Richard Ishmael at 14:00 hrs, 16:00 hrs and 18:00 hrs, respectively.

Day three of the Round-of-32 features four matches with double-headers at the Edinburg Facility and Scott Ground. On the Westside, Charlestown will battle Leonora and Westminster takes on North Ruimveldt while in Berbice, Tutorial Academy face Mahaicony Technical Institute and Berbice Educational Institute go up against Queen’s College.

This season’s Regional Champions are Santa Rosa (Region 1), Charity (Region 2), Leonora (Region 3), Region 4 (East Coast) – Buxton, Region 4 (East Bank) – Soesdyke, Region 4 (Georgetown) – Dolphin, Mahaicony TI (Region 5), Berbice Educational Institute (Region 6), Bartica (Region 7), Kato (Region 8), St. Ignatius (Region 9) and Mackenzie High (Region 10).

This edition of the tournament is organised by the Petra Organisation.