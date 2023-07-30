Latest update July 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

A day of protest! Monday July 31, 2023

Jul 30, 2023 Front Page Comment, News

Front page comment

Kaieteur News – Fifty-seven years after gaining Independence, Guyana finds itself facing a new form of colonization. Foreign multinationals are plundering and shipping out our resources, accumulating huge profits for their shareholders while the majority of our people struggle to make ends meet.

ExxonMobil, the world’s largest oil company, sees Guyana as its cash cow.  Alerio Gold Mines, a Canadian mining company, boasts about the favourable mining laws and support from our own government. And Hess, a partner of ExxonMobil, is thanking Guyana for helping it to ‘smile all the way to the bank.’

While these foreign companies are making hay, the vast majority of Guyanese are left to scrounge for a living, facing the burden of increasing living costs. But the greatest tragedy is that the looting of our country is taking place with the sanction of political leaders on both sides of the divide.

How long are we going to sit back and allow this ‘raping’ of our nation’s wealth? How long will we allow our resources to be siphoned away while we are left to eke out a living?

It is time to reclaim our country from these neo-colonial plunderers. It is time to send a strong message to our leaders that we expect better of them.

I, Glenn Lall, the publisher of Kaieteur News and the owner of Kaieteur Radio, have decided that enough is enough. I am taking a stand on Monday July 31st. My staff have decided to support me. On Monday, the Kaieteur News will be closed and Kaieteur Radio will be off the air.

We are not calling for these foreign companies to quit Guyana. No, we are simply asking for a fairer deal for you the people. This means that all the agreements signed in the gold, diamond, manganese and oil and gas sectors should be renegotiated with a view to ensuring that every Guyanese benefits tangibly and substantively from the exploitation of the country’s resources.

I am calling on all Guyanese to join me in a peaceful process of taking back our country. Let us liberate Guyana from its foreign looters by showing our leaders that we mean business and will not allow our country’s wealth to be fritted away.

Tomorrow, Monday July 31, let us bring Guyana to a standstill!  No work tomorrow!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | 26th July 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Foreign ships park outside we waters, waiting for THEIR gold, bauxite, timber, them leff in Guyana.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyana to compete in swimming, athletics at Commonwealth Youth Games

Guyana to compete in swimming, athletics at Commonwealth Youth Games

Jul 30, 2023

…Tiana Springer and Elliott Gonsalves are flag bearers  By Rawle Toney  Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s delegation for the upcoming seventh Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago,...
Read More
Big wins highlight opening day

Big wins highlight opening day

Jul 30, 2023

Windies level ODI series with their first win against India since 2019

Windies level ODI series with their first win...

Jul 30, 2023

Surprises and upsets highlight Day Two

Surprises and upsets highlight Day Two

Jul 30, 2023

Region Five CIC presents Chamber Cup 2023

Region Five CIC presents Chamber Cup 2023

Jul 30, 2023

Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 set to be played from June 4 – 30

Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 set to be played...

Jul 30, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Blame it on the weather

    Kaieteur News – It was one of those days when you wished that you could stay indoors. It was steaming hot. The early... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]