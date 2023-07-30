A day of protest! Monday July 31, 2023

Kaieteur News – Fifty-seven years after gaining Independence, Guyana finds itself facing a new form of colonization. Foreign multinationals are plundering and shipping out our resources, accumulating huge profits for their shareholders while the majority of our people struggle to make ends meet.
ExxonMobil, the world’s largest oil company, sees Guyana as its cash cow. Alerio Gold Mines, a Canadian mining company, boasts about the favourable mining laws and support from our own government. And Hess, a partner of ExxonMobil, is thanking Guyana for helping it to ‘smile all the way to the bank.’
While these foreign companies are making hay, the vast majority of Guyanese are left to scrounge for a living, facing the burden of increasing living costs. But the greatest tragedy is that the looting of our country is taking place with the sanction of political leaders on both sides of the divide.
How long are we going to sit back and allow this ‘raping’ of our nation’s wealth? How long will we allow our resources to be siphoned away while we are left to eke out a living?
It is time to reclaim our country from these neo-colonial plunderers. It is time to send a strong message to our leaders that we expect better of them.
I, Glenn Lall, the publisher of Kaieteur News and the owner of Kaieteur Radio, have decided that enough is enough. I am taking a stand on Monday July 31st. My staff have decided to support me. On Monday, the Kaieteur News will be closed and Kaieteur Radio will be off the air.
We are not calling for these foreign companies to quit Guyana. No, we are simply asking for a fairer deal for you the people. This means that all the agreements signed in the gold, diamond, manganese and oil and gas sectors should be renegotiated with a view to ensuring that every Guyanese benefits tangibly and substantively from the exploitation of the country’s resources.
I am calling on all Guyanese to join me in a peaceful process of taking back our country. Let us liberate Guyana from its foreign looters by showing our leaders that we mean business and will not allow our country’s wealth to be fritted away.
Tomorrow, Monday July 31, let us bring Guyana to a standstill! No work tomorrow!
A day of protest! Monday July 31, 2023
Jul 30, 2023 Front Page Comment, News
Front page comment
