$100M Digital X-ray machine commissioned at Diamond Hospital

Kaieteur News – A new $100M digital x-ray machine was on Saturday commissioned at the Diamond Regional Hospital.

The digital x-ray machine will improve the services offered at the hospital. It was received by Dr. Gavinash Persaud, Regional Health Officer of Region Four at a simple ceremony.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony said that with the addition of the new digital x-ray machine, the films/images will be stored on an electronic database which will allow medical practitioners to access patients’ records at the country’s main referral hospital or any other health facility that utilises the same machine.

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has two similar machines.

The Diamond Regional Hospital was officially re-commissioned as a “SMART” hospital following upgrades to the tune of $222 million which aided in the implementation of new safety measures, contingency provisions, and green technology to provide the community with a much-improved patient experience and service.

During the launch of the Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system at the GPHC on Friday, Advisor to the Minister of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy said that a patient who will have an x-ray done at the Diamond Hospital, will have a “real-time interpretation of the images” by a radiologist at the GPHC, utilizing the Picture Archiving and Communication (PAC) system which has been pioneered in the country at the GPHC.

According to Dr. Ramsammy, by the end of this year, some 14 hospitals will be integrated into the PAC system and “more than 60 percent of all the x-rays done in these 14 hospitals would have been led by radiologist at the GPHC.”

The PAC system is a medical imaging technology used primarily in healthcare organizations to securely store and digitally transmit electronic images and clinically-relevant reports. The use of PACS eliminates the need to manually file and store, retrieve and send sensitive information, films and reports.

The GPHC on Friday launched its EMR system at its Medical Clinic, which would see patients’ records moving from a paper-based system to an electronic one. According to Dr. Ramsammy, the PAC system will also have the capacity to be linked to the EMR system.