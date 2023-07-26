U.S. Southern Command General to visit Guyana this week

Latest update July 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

Jul 26, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – U.S. Army General Laura Richardson, Commander of U.S. Southern Command (US SOUTHCOM), will visit Guyana July 25-27,2023 to meet with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), U.S. Embassy, and Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders to discuss the U.S. defense partnership with Guyana and CARICOM partners.

Gen. Richardson is returning to Guyana nearly a year after her first visit to the country in August 2022, and comes as Guyana hosts Tradewinds, a Caribbean-focused multi-national exercise aimed at increasing the region’s security capacity, strengthening partnerships among participating defense and public-security forces, fostering international cooperation, and promoting human rights.

According to a US Embassy press release, during her stay, the General is scheduled to meet with Brigadier Omar Khan, GDF Chief of Staff, CARICOM Secretary General, Dr. Carla Barnett, and Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch, and will observe Tradewinds events and participate in its closing ceremony.  Gen. Richardson last met with Brigadier Khan in June during the Caribbean Nations Security Conference in Montego Bay, Jamaica, where Caribbean leaders gathered for talks on climate change and cyber defense.

The U.S. and Guyana enjoy a longstanding security partnership marked by strong collaboration between SOUTHCOM and the GDF that is focused on disaster preparedness, humanitarian assistance, maritime security,  human rights, professional development, furthering the integration of women in peace, defense, and public-security missions,  and countering trans-national criminal organizations.

