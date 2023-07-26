South Dakota drag strip record may be under threat

Latest update July 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

Jul 26, 2023

Tropical Shipping Drag Wars 2.0

Kaieteur Sports – There is no room for complacency in the heart-pounding world of drag racing, where split-second decisions and blistering speed can make or break champions. As the excitement reaches a fever pitch for the Tropical Shipping Drag Wars 2.0 on Sunday at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri, all eyes are on the battle of the titans – Team Mohamed’s, the reigning drag racing champions, and their hungry rivals ready to snatch the crown.

Team Mohamed’s, with their formidable fleet of four Nissan GTRs, are definitely the team to beat. All capable of running 7 seconds and arguably faster, their GTRs are a handful. However, the team’s fastest car, the Mustang Pro Mod, stands as the epitome of drag racing excellence locally, holding the track record with a jaw-dropping 7.036 seconds set just last August. And, Team Mohamed’s will definitely be gunning to break into that 6 second barrier in what many would describe as a race against time rather than the competition.

Team Mohamed's fleet of GTRs

Team Mohamed’s fleet of GTRs

Team Mohamed’s cars are no ordinary contenders – their GTRs are meticulously prepped by the renowned T1 Race Development based in the United States and maintained by a team of seasoned Guyanese experts. This deadly combination of American engineering and Guyanese finesse has transformed Team Mohamed’s into an invincible force, feared and respected by all.

But as every racing fan knows, there’s nothing more thrilling than a fierce rivalry, and Team Mohamed’s has no shortage of adversaries vying for their throne. One such rival, Team Daby, has stepped into the limelight with the recent acquisition of a Toyota Solara that once conquered the tracks in the United States with a stunning 6-second performance. Determined to etch their name in Guyana’s drag racing history, Team Daby has enlisted a skilled team to fine-tune and drive the Solara with a single-minded focus – breaking Team Mohamed’s record.

Sheldon Bissessar's Rail Car (Ameer Sattaur's photo)

Sheldon Bissessar’s Rail Car (Ameer Sattaur’s photo)

However, the plot thickens even further with the entrance of Trinidadian Sheldon Bissessar into the fray. No stranger to high-stakes competition, Bissessar boasts an impressive racing resume, having competed in IHRA World Championships and shattered records. Confident after rigorous testing and substantial upgrades to his rail car, he sets his sights on spoiling the Guyanese party and seizing victory at the Tropical Shipping Drag Wars 2.0. Bissessar’s conviction is bolstered by the track’s exceptional grip and immaculate preparation at South Dakota, a perfect battleground for his daring quest.

As the countdown to the big event ticks away, the intensity of the rivalry between these racing giants is palpable.

This Sunday’s drag race meet promises to be a day of excitement, with multiple cars having the potential of breaking into the 6-second barrier, the stage is set for an electrifying display of speed and skill.

Tickets cost $3000 for adults and $1000 for kids.

