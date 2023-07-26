Phase #1 to be completed later this month of GFF Durban Park Project

Latest update July 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jul 26, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has provided an official update on the Durban Park Project yesterday, at its Hadfield Street project site. During the press briefing, GFF President Wayne Forde shed light on the project’s progress; phase one of the project was initially scheduled to be completed earlier this month, but encountered a slight delay of three weeks.
This delay was caused by a scarcity of sand, a valuable resource with significant demand due to the ongoing extensive development and infrastructure projects undertaken by the government. Consequently, the availability and delivery of sand were hindered temporarily.
Forde had visited the project site a few weeks ago and observed that the land was in a low-lying area and plagued by flooding and soft ground. However, despite these challenges, the first phase has made considerable strides over the following weeks thereof. The project entails the sand-filling of half of the seven-acre land space, generously leased to the GFF by the government of Guyana. According to him, “The land will be transformed into a FIFA standard Football Stadium, featuring a regulation-sized pitch, seating stands, as well as a few mini pitches, and a spacious commercial area.”
The funding for this ambitious project comes from the CONCACAF fund, and the GFF is actively involved in the design and engineering aspects. The first phase itself has incurred a cost of approximately 23.6 million. The sand-filling process serves as essential groundwork for the stadium’s construction, which is expected to commence over the next few months/years. With the first phase nearing its conclusion, the GFF Durban Park Project remains a beacon of hope and promise for local footballers and football enthusiasts alike.
Meanwhile, during his briefing Forde expressed his satisfaction with the progress achieved so far, considering the challenges faced by the contracting company that contributed to the brief delay. The GFF is optimistic about the project’s future, with plans of hosting a grassroot development programme as one of its first set of activities planned for the site. Additionally, upon completion of this phase, the site will also be opened to the local community for recreational activities, benefitting the residents of surrounding areas.
Foreign ships park outside we waters, waiting for THEIR gold, bauxite, timber, them leff in Guyana.
Jul 26, 2023Tropical Shipping Drag Wars 2.0 Kaieteur Sports – There is no room for complacency in the heart-pounding world of drag racing, where split-second decisions and blistering speed can make or...
Jul 26, 2023
Jul 26, 2023
Jul 26, 2023
Jul 26, 2023
Jul 26, 2023
Kaieteur News – A local radio station _ I really cannot say – was reporting yesterday on the front page headlines... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]