PAHO/WHO to assess Guyana’s progress in achieving International Health Regulations

Kaieteur News – The government has partnered with the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO), to conduct an International Health Regulations Voluntary External Evaluation (IHR-VEE).

The assessment commenced Monday morning at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown, and saw members of the two bodies initiating plans towards achieving the mandate. Among other things, the exercise aims to assess gaps in various areas of the health sector, and implementing new strategies, where necessary.

It will measure the national status and progress of Guyana in achieving the IHR core capacities. These 15 capacities include surveillance, health emergency management, and financing. The team will conduct the evaluation until Friday and provide a report at the end.

Advisor to the Minister of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, noted that although Guyana has implemented the core capacities, the evaluation is still imperative for the country and its people. “We will use the report of the JEE (Joint External Evaluation) in our plans and programmes. In fact, the timing for this JEE coincides with our budgeting cycle and therefore one will see in the 2024 budget specific reference to the JEE report of Guyana, and that specific budget will be allocated,” Dr. Ramsammy stated.

The assessment comes at a time when Guyana is exponentially transforming its health system, by building additional hospitals, modernising health services, and providing training for nurses, doctors, and other health workers. Meanwhile, PAHO Representative in Guyana, Dr. Luis Codina noted that the exercise will be far-reaching. “It is related to the well-being of the Guyanese people as we are here to look towards the future and to change some things for the better,” Dr. Codina said. (DPI)