Latest update July 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

PAHO/WHO to assess Guyana’s progress in achieving International Health Regulations

Jul 26, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The government has partnered with the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO), to conduct an International Health Regulations Voluntary External Evaluation (IHR-VEE).

The assessment commenced Monday morning at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown, and saw members of the two bodies initiating plans towards achieving the mandate. Among other things, the exercise aims to assess gaps in various areas of the health sector, and implementing new strategies, where necessary.

It will measure the national status and progress of Guyana in achieving the IHR core capacities. These 15 capacities include surveillance, health emergency management, and financing. The team will conduct the evaluation until Friday and provide a report at the end.

Representatives from the Ministry of Health and PAHO/WHO at the opening of the evaluation

Representatives from the Ministry of Health and PAHO/WHO at the opening of the evaluation

Advisor to the Minister of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, noted that although Guyana has implemented the core capacities, the evaluation is still imperative for the country and its people. “We will use the report of the JEE (Joint External Evaluation) in our plans and programmes. In fact, the timing for this JEE coincides with our budgeting cycle and therefore one will see in the 2024 budget specific reference to the JEE report of Guyana, and that specific budget will be allocated,” Dr. Ramsammy stated.

The assessment comes at a time when Guyana is exponentially transforming its health system, by building additional hospitals, modernising health services, and providing training for nurses, doctors, and other health workers. Meanwhile, PAHO Representative in Guyana, Dr. Luis Codina noted that the exercise will be far-reaching. “It is related to the well-being of the Guyanese people as we are here to look towards the future and to change some things for the better,” Dr. Codina said. (DPI)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | 24th July 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Foreign ships park outside we waters, waiting for THEIR gold, bauxite, timber, them leff in Guyana.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

South Dakota drag strip record may be under threat

South Dakota drag strip record may be under threat

Jul 26, 2023

Tropical Shipping Drag Wars 2.0 Kaieteur Sports – There is no room for complacency in the heart-pounding world of drag racing, where split-second decisions and blistering speed can make or...
Read More
Noel impresses at World Aquatics Championship

Noel impresses at World Aquatics Championship

Jul 26, 2023

Phase #1 to be completed later this month of GFF Durban Park Project

Phase #1 to be completed later this month of GFF...

Jul 26, 2023

Beacons and Rising Stars win

Beacons and Rising Stars win

Jul 26, 2023

Blue Strikers out strike Super Strikers to win Nigel Bully Barnes memorial three a side football competition

Blue Strikers out strike Super Strikers to win...

Jul 26, 2023

Crandon inspires Sunshine to victory in Canada 

Crandon inspires Sunshine to victory in Canada 

Jul 26, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]