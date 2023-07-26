One standard fuh you and me and de odder fuh Exxon

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Pee Pee Pee Cee come in like a hurricane. Dem promise fuh investigate dem land deals wah de Coal-A-Shun did sign. Dem even fire some persons from de land department.

Dem investigate and dem come up with a report. De Pee Pee Pee Cee claim how de Coal-A Shun give them friends and cronies nuff land. One man even get a transport fuh a piece of land which he did not pay as yet fuh. De new government claim how some of de deals will be rescinded. Some persons were called in and dem decide fuh surrender dem land. Some people even get tek to court fuh lands which dem acquire and get transport fuh.

But when it came to de big fish – ExxonMobil – there was not going to be any rescinding. De government suddenly decide dem gat fuh respect de sanctity of de contract. But what about de santity of de contracts of dem land deals wah dem bin threatening fuh rescind. How come no one is respecting the sanctity of those contracts? Someone should ask de Vee Pee about dis double standard.

Exxon contract is as sacred as holy site. But dem people what get land from de Coal-A Shun gat to be investigated. Some contracts like fragile eggs, ready to be cracked open and tossed aside, while Exxon’s deal is like a brick wall. Dem boys want know if dat is not more than double standards and whether dem nah gat no law against such double standards.

Talk Half! Leff Half!