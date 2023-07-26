Latest update July 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man wanted for shooting porter with arrow & bow at Falls Top

Jul 26, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday issued a wanted bulletin for Bernard Dove of Falls Top Village, North West District, Region One. Dove is wanted in connection with attempted murder committed on Devon Williams, a porter of Falls Top.

Wanted: Bernard Dove

Wanted: Bernard Dove

Anyone with information about Dove’s whereabouts are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-6940, 225-8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 227-1149 or the nearest police station.

Kaieteur News was informed that 31-year-old Williams was injured on July 19, 2023 at about 22:00hrs.

It was reported to the police that both Williams and the Dove were liming at Boyo’s Shop, Falls Top when William’s sister, Dorona Williams and Dove had a misunderstanding, which caused Williams to intervene.

Reports are that the suspect told Williams that he was going for his arrow and left.

Police learnt that the suspect returned shortly after, with his arrow and bow in his right hand and ran towards the victim where he struck him to his abdomen. This caused Williams to receive injuries where his intestine protruded. After committing the act, Dove escaped from the scene in an unknown direction.

This publication understands that Williams was rushed to the Port Kaituma District Hospital where he was later medevacked to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further treatment.

Investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | 24th July 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Foreign ships park outside we waters, waiting for THEIR gold, bauxite, timber, them leff in Guyana.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

South Dakota drag strip record may be under threat

South Dakota drag strip record may be under threat

Jul 26, 2023

Tropical Shipping Drag Wars 2.0 Kaieteur Sports – There is no room for complacency in the heart-pounding world of drag racing, where split-second decisions and blistering speed can make or...
Read More
Noel impresses at World Aquatics Championship

Noel impresses at World Aquatics Championship

Jul 26, 2023

Phase #1 to be completed later this month of GFF Durban Park Project

Phase #1 to be completed later this month of GFF...

Jul 26, 2023

Beacons and Rising Stars win

Beacons and Rising Stars win

Jul 26, 2023

Blue Strikers out strike Super Strikers to win Nigel Bully Barnes memorial three a side football competition

Blue Strikers out strike Super Strikers to win...

Jul 26, 2023

Crandon inspires Sunshine to victory in Canada 

Crandon inspires Sunshine to victory in Canada 

Jul 26, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]