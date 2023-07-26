Man wanted for shooting porter with arrow & bow at Falls Top

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday issued a wanted bulletin for Bernard Dove of Falls Top Village, North West District, Region One. Dove is wanted in connection with attempted murder committed on Devon Williams, a porter of Falls Top.

Anyone with information about Dove’s whereabouts are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-6940, 225-8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 227-1149 or the nearest police station.

Kaieteur News was informed that 31-year-old Williams was injured on July 19, 2023 at about 22:00hrs.

It was reported to the police that both Williams and the Dove were liming at Boyo’s Shop, Falls Top when William’s sister, Dorona Williams and Dove had a misunderstanding, which caused Williams to intervene.

Reports are that the suspect told Williams that he was going for his arrow and left.

Police learnt that the suspect returned shortly after, with his arrow and bow in his right hand and ran towards the victim where he struck him to his abdomen. This caused Williams to receive injuries where his intestine protruded. After committing the act, Dove escaped from the scene in an unknown direction.

This publication understands that Williams was rushed to the Port Kaituma District Hospital where he was later medevacked to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further treatment.

Investigation into the matter is ongoing.