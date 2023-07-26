GTT says over 110,000 Guyanese using mmg

Latest update July 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jul 26, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – General Manager of Mobile Money Guyana (MMG), Bobita Ram on Monday announced that more than 110,000 Guyanese are using mmg to pay bills and conduct other transactions as public confidence in the innovative solution continues to grow.
She was at the time presenting on fostering an enabling environment to accelerate financial technology in the Caribbean, at CANTO’s 38th Annual Conference and Trade Exhibition in Miami, Florida. Ram said that the hybrid approach of using both agents and mobile wallets has been very successful, the company said in a press release.
Adding that customers use both their mobile wallets and more than 1000 agent locations across the country to conduct transactions. “What we have found is they use the agent first… trust is built, and they sign up for the mobile wallet”.
The General Manager reported that while many persons initially only used their mobile wallets to pay bills, trends now show that customers are leaving money to accumulate in their account. “Trust is critical in this business and the bills is where we started to build the trust, the agent model also helped to confirm to the customer that if you put the money in the wallet, you can take it back out”.
She added that in addition to bill payments, mmg has diversified the transactions and partnered with stakeholders, including many government and private organizations to simplify everyday service delivery. Among the major government partnerships are the Demerara Harbour Bridge toll system (Breeze pass), the Transport and Harbour toll system (Ferry pass), National Insurance Scheme, Ministry of Human Service and Social Security’s old age pension and the Guyana Revenue Authority. Ram said that mmg will continue to focus on private/public partnerships and work with the Government to enable more payment options in Guyana.
Foreign ships park outside we waters, waiting for THEIR gold, bauxite, timber, them leff in Guyana.
Jul 26, 2023Tropical Shipping Drag Wars 2.0 Kaieteur Sports – There is no room for complacency in the heart-pounding world of drag racing, where split-second decisions and blistering speed can make or...
Jul 26, 2023
Jul 26, 2023
Jul 26, 2023
Jul 26, 2023
Jul 26, 2023
Kaieteur News – A local radio station _ I really cannot say – was reporting yesterday on the front page headlines... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]