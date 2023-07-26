Latest update July 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

GTT says over 110,000 Guyanese using mmg

Jul 26, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – General Manager of Mobile Money Guyana (MMG), Bobita Ram on Monday announced that more than 110,000 Guyanese are using mmg to pay bills and conduct other transactions as public confidence in the innovative solution continues to grow.

She was at the time presenting on fostering an enabling environment to accelerate financial technology in the Caribbean, at CANTO’s 38th Annual Conference and Trade Exhibition in Miami, Florida. Ram said that the hybrid approach of using both agents and mobile wallets has been very successful, the company said in a press release.

Adding that customers use both their mobile wallets and more than 1000 agent locations across the country to conduct transactions. “What we have found is they use the agent first… trust is built, and they sign up for the mobile wallet”.

Bobita Ram pictured with Communication Director of Visa, Catalina Bantula Camps during CANTO's 38th Annual Conference.

The General Manager reported that while many persons initially only used their mobile wallets to pay bills, trends now show that customers are leaving money to accumulate in their account. “Trust is critical in this business and the bills is where we started to build the trust, the agent model also helped to confirm to the customer that if you put the money in the wallet, you can take it back out”.

She added that in addition to bill payments, mmg has diversified the transactions and partnered with stakeholders, including many government and private organizations to simplify everyday service delivery. Among the major government partnerships are the Demerara Harbour Bridge toll system (Breeze pass), the Transport and Harbour toll system (Ferry pass), National Insurance Scheme, Ministry of Human Service and Social Security’s old age pension and the Guyana Revenue Authority. Ram said that mmg will continue to focus on private/public partnerships and work with the Government to enable more payment options in Guyana.

