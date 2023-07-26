Court dismisses case against man accused of publicly embarrassing Home Affairs PS

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown’s Magistrate Court of Tuesday dismissed a cybercrime charge against a man accused of cyber-bullying the Permanent Secretary (PS) of Home Affairs, Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas, on his WhatsApp status.

Thomas had alleged that the man identified as Joseph Rankin publicly humiliated and embarrassed her. According to a release issued by Joseph’s lawyer, Dexter Todd, Magistrate Marissa Mittleholzer dismissed the case because there was not enough evidence to convict the man of any wrong doing. “After a heated trial and exchange of submissions, the court ruled today (Tuesday) that there was insufficient evidence against Mr. Rankin to even call on him to lead a defense,” the law firm stated.

The matter against Rankin was prosecuted by the police force’s legal advisor, Mandel Moore and his defense lawyer was Dr. Dexter Todd. Allegations made against Rankin in court stated that on March 19, 2023, he posted that a Guyanese billionaire who physically abuses his wife for cheating on him was seen having fun with PS Thomas. The former went on to accuse Thomas of being very “invested” in wanting the billionaire to leave his wife.

“In said status it is alleged that Mr. Rankin posted that a Guyanese Billionaire battered and bruised his spouse for infidelity, a report was made by the spouse of the Billionaire to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Guyana Police Force but nothing was heard of it thereafter. Further, it is alleged that he stated that this said Billionaire was seen having fun on boat trips with friends such as “the PS” of a Ministry that was deeply invested in seeing his relation with his wife come to an end,” Dexter Todd and Associates explained.

Someone had reportedly taken a screenshot of Rankin’s Whatsapp status and forwarded it to Thomas. This led to the Thomas reporting him to the police. Rankin was arrested and subsequently charged for cyber-bullying. After listening to arguments from Rankin’s defense and the force’s prosecutor the court concluded that the prosecution failed to provide any evidence of the registered owners of cell phone numbers involved in the case. The prosecution also failed to produce or properly describe the phone used to cyber-bully Thomas and the person who allegedly took a screenshot of the Rankin’s status did not provide any evidence to support the prosecution’s argument in court. As a result, the case against Rankin was dismissed and he was freed from the cyber bullying charge.