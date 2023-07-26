Latest update July 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

$66M estimated to build science lab at Santa Rosa Secondary

Jul 26, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – With some $12 billion set aside to improve the infrastructure of educational facilities across the country, the Ministry of Education is looking to spend some $66,322,508 to build a science laboratory at the Santa Rosa Secondary School in Region One.

This was noted during the recent opening of tenders which revealed that eight contractors have applied to do the work. Also the ministry is looking to build an Information Technology laboratory at St. Paul’s Primary School for an estimated cost of $13 million and to procure a new bus.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Education

Construction of Information Technology laboratory at St. Paul’s Primary School

Supply and delivery of a new bus

Construction of science laboratory at Santa Rosa Secondary School

Construction of Hanger at Linden Technical Institute

