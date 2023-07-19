Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole

Latest update July 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A motorcyclist died Monday night after he crashed into a utility pole at Wales, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
Dead is Immanuel Lamazon of Independence Street, La Grange, WBD.
Lamazon, a security guard with Elite Security Service, was reportedly travelling west along the Wales Public Road when he lost control of his motorcycle and slammed into a utility pole.
He eventually ended up in a trench alongside the road, police said.
“He was picked up by public-spirited persons and the police, then was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.
