Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole

Kaieteur News – A motorcyclist died Monday night after he crashed into a utility pole at Wales, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Dead is Immanuel Lamazon of Independence Street, La Grange, WBD.

Lamazon, a security guard with Elite Security Service, was reportedly travelling west along the Wales Public Road when he lost control of his motorcycle and slammed into a utility pole.

He eventually ended up in a trench alongside the road, police said.

“He was picked up by public-spirited persons and the police, then was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.