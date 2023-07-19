Man killed by falling tree branch identified

Kaieteur News – The Amerindian man, who was reportedly killed after being struck to the chest by a tree branch, has been identified as 26-year-old Leroy Sandy, a pork knocker of Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD), Region One.

This is according to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) who reported that the deceased was identified by his uncle, Hubert Jeffrey, a 62-year-old farmer of Port Kaituma.

Kaieteur News had reported that the man was killed after a tree limb fell and struck him to the chest at 42 Miles Backdam, NWD.

According to reports, the fatal incident occurred sometime around 08:30hrs on Monday.

It was reported that the now dead man was employed with a dredging operation owned by Diane David, a 34-year-old businesswoman of Falls Top, NWD, and who was establishing a mining operation at the 42 Miles Backdam.

Dwayne Fredericks, another employee, told police that Monday morning, he along with his co-worker (now-deceased), were clearing an area to set up a camp when a limb broke off from a tree, fell and hit the man to his chest causing him to receive injuries.

Fredericks said he immediately sought assistance from the businesswoman, who placed the injured man in a car and rushed him to the Port Kaituma District Hospital. Kaieteur News understands, upon arrival there, medical personnel pronounced him dead.

Investigations are ongoing.