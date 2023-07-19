Malteenoes Cricket Academy underway

Kaieteur Sports – The Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) has officially launched the 2023 edition of the Malteenoes Cricket Academy on Monday at its Thomas Lands Facility. This two-week academy, culminating on July 29, aims to provide students with comprehensive knowledge of cricket, covering topics such as the laws of the game, cricket etiquette, essential skill sets, the right mental attitude, and the significance of fitness and good health.

Operating from Monday to Friday, the academy’s daily sessions will run from 9:00 hours to 15:00 hours. The response has been impressive, with around 56 students already enrolled. Notably, the Malteenoes Sports Club boasts a rich history of producing exceptional cricket talent, including Test players like Colin Stuart and Indoomatie Goordial-John, who became the last Guyanese female to play Test Cricket in 2004. Berbician Clayton Lambert also represented the club at the Test level, along with former West Indies U-19 Captain Steven Jacobs, who currently serves as MSC’s Vice-President.

At the opening ceremony, Steven Jacobs addressed the students, aged between 7 and 18, emphasizing the importance of balancing academics and sports. Drawing inspiration from successful Academy alumni like Ramnaresh Sarwan, Ryan Ramdas, and Narsingh Deonarine, who all went on to have successful cricket careers, Jacobs motivated the participants to aim high and achieve excellence in both their cricketing pursuits and personal lives.

Among the esteemed guests present at the opening was Charles Ramson Jr, the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport. Minister Ramson encouraged the students to uphold discipline, emphasizing that order is essential for the proper functioning of the world. Drawing from his own experience as a left-arm spinner who played first division cricket for Everest Cricket Club, he advised the young participants not to shy away from excelling and displaying confidence in their abilities. However, he emphasized the importance of backing up that confidence with hard work and strong performances.

The Minister also shared exciting news that the government is in the process of building an elite cricket Academy at Providence, set to be operational by December. Recognizing the challenges faced by West Indies cricket on the international stage, Minister Ramson stressed, “While we (West Indies) have pegged back on the international scene, the other teams have made investments and have out ‘Scienced’ us. For us to get back anywhere close to where we used to be means we have to make sensible investments.”