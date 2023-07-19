Mahdia dorm fire victim to return home next month from New York

Kaieteur News – The Mahdia Secondary School student who was medevaced to the Northwell Health, Burns Center, Staten Island University Hospital in New York two months ago is scheduled to return to Guyana next month, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony told reporters on Monday.

According to Dr. Anthony, the child has been recovering well after undergoing several surgeries.

“She is doing very well, as you know, she has been at Northwell [Hospital] for a couple of weeks and the Northwell team they have burns doctor who has been grafting the skin and putting it on the place that was burnt. So, we expect that she will be discharged very soon and she will be able to come back maybe sometime next month,” the Minister disclosed.

The teen was one of two critical victims of the fire at the Mahdia Secondary School’s female dormitory who had to be medically evacuated to the United States for treatment.

Before being flown overseas, the Health Ministry had stated that the girl underwent two surgeries at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and though her condition improved steadily, it was deemed necessary that she be transferred to the American hospital.

“This transfer was deemed necessary out of an abundance of precaution and made in the best interest of the patient,” the ministry had explained.

It was reported that the Northwell Hospital had waived all costs for the child’s treatment and Guyana’s United Nations (UN) representative in New York, Carolyn Rodrigues has been providing all necessary support needed for both the child and her parents.

On the night of May 21, 2023, fire swept through a heavily-grilled female dormitory which housed students of the Mahdia Secondary School, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) and claimed the lives of 20 children.

Deputy Fire Chief (ag) Dwayne Scotland on May 22, 2023 disclosed that the fire which took approximately three and a half hours to be extinguished, was maliciously set. It was confirmed by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on May 23, 2024 that a female student of the Mahdia Secondary School reportedly started the fire because her cellular phone was taken away by the dorm mother, and a teacher. She was later charged and remanded to a Juvenile Holding Centre.

The 20 children who died as a result of the fire are: Adonijah Jerome, Tracil Thomas, Lisa Roberts, Delecia Edwards, Lorita Williams, Natalie Bellarmine, Arriana Edwards, Cleoma Simon, Subrina John, Martha D’Andrade, (and twin) Mary D’Andrade, Belnisa Evans, Loreen Evans, Omerfia Edwin, Nickleen Robinson, Sherlyn Bellarmine, Eulander Carter, Andrea Roberts, Rita Jeffrey and Sherana Daniels.