LGC pleased with golfers’ performances at Tobago Open

…Eureka Giddings emerges victorious

Kaieteur Sports – When the curtains came down on the Tobago Open over the weekend at the Tobago Plantations Magdalena Golf Course in Tobago, the Guyanese contingent was able to walk away with valuable experience.

According to Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) Vice President, Brian Hackett, the club is extremely proud of the players, especially Eureka Giddings who emerged victorious in the Ladies category.

“The executives of LGC first would want to thank all the golfers from Guyana for showing great sportsmanship and initiative in taking a bold step to participate for the first time in the Tobago Open.”

“I am particularly proud of the Lusignan Club representatives namely Pope London, Shanella London, Hardeo Ganpat, Eureka Giddings who emerged as the ladies’ champion and Rakesh Harry who made LGC proud. I am happy to say that some of the LGC members, after experiencing the Tobago open are excited to explore more regional and extra regional tournaments,” Hackett posited.

The LGC Vice President further noted that from the slope of the course in Tobago he knew it would prove to be more difficult than the Lusignan Golf Course.

However, he is proud that the challenging course did not deter the golfers. Hackett also, shared that LGC ambassador for the tour, Pope London, made some significant breakthrough with the Trinidad & Tobago Golf Association and the Barbados Golf Association, having invited them to the GTT Guyana Open slated for October 29, 2023.

Hackett further divulged that the club is also expecting a closer cooperation with both associations and exchange visits in the coming months, which he deemed as significant for the development of the sport in Guyana and the Caribbean.

The results for the LGC contingent at the Tobago Open were as follows: Ladies – 1st Eureka Giddings, 4th Shanella London. Men: First Flight – Rakesh Harry (11th), Second Flight – Panko Ramsundar (14th), Emanuel London (20th), Third Flight – Hardeo ‘Curry ‘ Ganpat (7th).