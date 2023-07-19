GTA to launch 15 new tourism products

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) will be launching a number of tourism products and experience this year that will give both local and international travelers a variety of Destination Guyana experiences, Director Kamrul Baksh said recently.

Baksh in an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) said, “This year, we have the aim of launching at a minimum, 15 new tourism products and we have used the first half of the year to do all the assessments and the training.”

He said while some of the products will be launched in the latter part of this year, the GTA will be taking full advantage of Guyana’s hosting of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) cricket matches. Some of the products will also be launched in time for the Cricket Carnival celebrations.

“You have quite a few experiences that will be launched in the month of August in anticipation of Cricket Carnival which commences in mid-September,” the GTA director noted.

During this time, an influx in visitors is expected and as such, GTA is making preparations to add to already existing attractions.

Baksh noted that these new experiences will include nature and adventure-based products, culinary products, and culture and heritage experiences. The GTA Director made mention of the recently launched Product Development Grant, which is up to $1 million. He said the grant is mainly for licensed tour operators because the Authority wants to showcase the new products by those experienced and understand the requirements and safety guidelines for travelers.