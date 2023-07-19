Goal explosion in Berbice as football resumes

Kaieteur Sports – After 2 consecutive weeks of no action in the 2023 Berbice FA Senior Men’s League, play resumed at the Rosignol Community Center ground last Sunday with emphatic wins for Monedderlust FC and home side Rosignol FC.

Double strikes from Tyrone Delph (14′ &27′) and Kevin Cotty (36′ & 63′) accounted for half of Monedderlust’s tally in the 8-1drubbing of Ithaca FC. Raul Semple started the goal-rout as early as the 3rd minute of play, while also netting one a-piece were, Jamal Fraser (43′), Atlin Brown (45′) and Eli Nurse (87′). Fabian Thuesday got the solitary conversion for Ithaca.

The other match resulted in a 5-2 triumph for Rosignol over NA United. The first half ended even with a goal at each end, compliments of Carlos Grant in the 14th minute for the host and Nicquan Samuels in the 40th.

Two quick goals in the 47th and 48th minutes by Nial Reynolds and Michael Jordan left the NA side stunned, but Samuels in the 66th completed his brace and gave a little hope. The home side then added goals in the 72nd and 90th minutes thanks to Anthony Alexander and Terique Benn.

Also on last Sunday but in Georgetown, Beacons maintained their perfect run with an easy 2-0 win over East Veldt to move do the top of the table after 3 games. Anthony Abrams opened the scoring in the 3rd minute and the inform Master, added the 2nd 3 minutes from the end to find the back of the net for the 3rd consecutive game. The former National forward in continuing his rich vein of form scored his 5th goal of the competition to lead all scorers.

In the opening game of the triple-header Riddim Squad waited for their 3rd match to open their goal account and stay unbeaten. A treble by Ian Mars spearheaded the dismissal of Order and Discipline FC. Mars netted in the 29th, 55th and 59th minutes of play, while Jermaine Harry opened the scoring in the 2nd minute and Kalvin Gordon followed up 3 minutes later. Riddim Squad now move to 5 points.

The feature game never came off as internal club problems led to the no-showing of Camptown FC in their match up with Pele FC securing the 3 points to push them to 4 points.

At the Timehri Red ground on Sunday as well, Soesdyke Falcons proved too strong for Swan FC, clipping them 4-0. Nicquan Hooke produced the only goal of the first period after breaching the citadel of Swan in the 15th minute.

Three quick goals in eleven minutes grounded the Swan side in the last half of play with Terrence Glasgow starting the demolition in the 50th minute. Eight minutes on it was Gladwin Williams and the final strike came in the 61st minute from Tyrone Khan.

In the other encounter, Timehri Panthers and Herstelling Raiders played to a 1-all stalemate. Kevin Scott was on target for the Panthers and Orlando Dickie for the Raiders.