Deosaran, Mohamed pilot Leguan Warriors to OSCL’s 15-overs B Division championship

Kaieteur Sports – Former Guyana youth player Krishna Deosaran and Foaud Mohamed helped Leguan Warriors beat Ramblers Cricket Club by 91 runs last Saturday in the 2023 Ontario Softball Cricket League’s (OSCL) 15-overs final at Ellesmere ground, Scarborough, Canada.

The left-handed Deosaran hit a polished 71 to see Leguan Warriors reach a respectable 176-5 from the 20-overs while Mohamed grabbed 3-10 from his maximum three overs as Ramblers Cricket Club was left stranded at 85-8 when the 15-overs ran out.

Deosaran clobbered seven sixes and four fours during his enterprising, 35-ball knock while he also shared an attacking 100-run fourth-wicket stand with Mohamed who contributed an elegant 46 which included four sixes and two fours.

The veteran Lall “Dingo” Singh, who instigated an early breakthrough, finished with 3-16 in his three overs.

In Ramblers Cricket Club’s reply, only Paul Shivrattan with 23 not out offered a fight as Mohamed got good support from Javed Gaznabie who finished off with 2-8 from three overs as well.

At the post-match presentation, both teams received a trophy each, while Guyanese-born Mohamed was named player-of-the-match and he took home one. Singh was given a trophy too for being the Most Valuable Player on the runners-up side.

President of the League and Canada-based Guyanese Shiv Persaud was on hand to witness the action and he congratulated the winner and thanked all six teams for their participation.

He echoed similar sentiments to his fellow executives for their continued work of help running the affairs of softball cricket in Canada’s popular Province.

He also expressed his gratitude to Proprietor of Trophy Stall of Bourda Marketing Ramesh Sunich for donating the winning trophy.

According to Persaud, the tournament was played in honour of former President of OSCL Albert Ramcharran, who is also a Canada-based Guyanese.