Deosaran, Mohamed pilot Leguan Warriors to OSCL’s 15-overs B Division championship

Latest update July 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Jul 19, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Former Guyana youth player Krishna Deosaran and Foaud Mohamed helped Leguan Warriors beat Ramblers Cricket Club by 91 runs last Saturday in the 2023 Ontario Softball Cricket League’s (OSCL) 15-overs final at Ellesmere ground, Scarborough, Canada.
The left-handed Deosaran hit a polished 71 to see Leguan Warriors reach a respectable 176-5 from the 20-overs while Mohamed grabbed 3-10 from his maximum three overs as Ramblers Cricket Club was left stranded at 85-8 when the 15-overs ran out.
Deosaran clobbered seven sixes and four fours during his enterprising, 35-ball knock while he also shared an attacking 100-run fourth-wicket stand with Mohamed who contributed an elegant 46 which included four sixes and two fours.
The veteran Lall “Dingo” Singh, who instigated an early breakthrough, finished with 3-16 in his three overs.
In Ramblers Cricket Club’s reply, only Paul Shivrattan with 23 not out offered a fight as Mohamed got good support from Javed Gaznabie who finished off with 2-8 from three overs as well.
At the post-match presentation, both teams received a trophy each, while Guyanese-born Mohamed was named player-of-the-match and he took home one. Singh was given a trophy too for being the Most Valuable Player on the runners-up side.
President of the League and Canada-based Guyanese Shiv Persaud was on hand to witness the action and he congratulated the winner and thanked all six teams for their participation.
He echoed similar sentiments to his fellow executives for their continued work of help running the affairs of softball cricket in Canada’s popular Province.
He also expressed his gratitude to Proprietor of Trophy Stall of Bourda Marketing Ramesh Sunich for donating the winning trophy.
According to Persaud, the tournament was played in honour of former President of OSCL Albert Ramcharran, who is also a Canada-based Guyanese.
Ali and his dreams.
Jul 21, 2023Milex National Junior Chess Championship… Kaieteur Sports – Keron Sandiford is the new National Junior Chess Champion after a Comprehensive qualifying tournament and a tense round-robin...
Jul 21, 2023
Jul 21, 2023
Jul 21, 2023
Jul 21, 2023
Jul 21, 2023
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s oil and gas regulatory framework remains weak. When commenting on this at his ‘press conference’... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]