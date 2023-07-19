Delroy Tyrrell Rewrites National Swimming Records

Latest update July 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Jul 19, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s swim sprint king broke and set four records at the recently concluded National Age Group Short Course Championships held at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, Trinidad from July 12 to 16, 2023.
Delroy Tyrrell, swimming under the Dorado Speed Swim Club was scintillating as he dominated the boys 18+ category.
Tyrrell’s first record came on the first day. Swimming out of lane 4 the sprint king impressively shattered the 50M fly record in a time of 24. 84 seconds. The old record was held by Naill Roberts 25.28.
Delroy, who was only allowed to swim heats because of his status as a foreign swimmer, executed his favourite stroke artfully. He broke the 50 backstroke record in a time of 26.22 seconds. The old record, held by Sekhel Tzedeq was 27.53 seconds.
Injured and missed the Friday events; Delroy was more determined to rewrite the records books. He returned the Saturday evening to prove his dominance in the backstroke by destroying his competitors in the 100 backstroke breaking the old record of 1:01.12 seconds held by Orlando Thom. The backstroke master set a new record of 56.28 seconds.
Tyrrell qualified for the Pan Am 100 backstroke but will not be going to the games to represent Guyana since his change of sporting nationality is in limbo.
He will showcase his talents in Guyana at the Police Force Interdivisional Swimming and Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 23 at the Aquatic Center.
Delroy Tyrrell, who is a second year student at the College of Saint Rose In Albany New York, plans to return to his studies as a budding virologist.
Delroy Tyrrell is the younger brother of Dominic Tyrrell, Guyana’s 74 kg powerlifting champion.
Ali and his dreams.
Jul 21, 2023Milex National Junior Chess Championship… Kaieteur Sports – Keron Sandiford is the new National Junior Chess Champion after a Comprehensive qualifying tournament and a tense round-robin...
Jul 21, 2023
Jul 21, 2023
Jul 21, 2023
Jul 21, 2023
Jul 21, 2023
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s oil and gas regulatory framework remains weak. When commenting on this at his ‘press conference’... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]