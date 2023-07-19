Champions Rivers View seeking 4th win tonight

Kaieteur Sports – Cup holders Rivers View will be looking to make it 4 wins in a row and stretch the lead at the top when the Bartica FA’s Senior Men’s League continues this evening at the Bartica Community Centre ground.

After disposing of AK Galaxy, Potaro Strikers and Wolves United the Champions next opponent will be Lazio at 7 pm in the first of two matches as they seek to maintain the perfect run. The supporting match set for 9 pm will feature 2nd placed Beacons FC against Wolves United.

The results of the latest fixtures played last Monday left all four teams with a point each after 2 stalemates that produced 2 goals. Wolves and Lazio, in the opening encounter, scored a goal each thanks to Fenton Wessle who gave Wolves the lead seven minutes before half-time. Lazio’s Delroy McIntosh cancelled out the advantage 5 minutes after the break. Both teams earned their first point of the season.

The night cap served up the first game of the League competition without a goal being scored as Beacons and Potato Strikers played out a dull draw. The 1 point moved Strikers to 4 points from 3 games while Beacons pushed on to 7 points from 3 games as well.