CATS host aviation outreach for secondary school students

Jul 19, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Some 320 secondary school students from across the country benefitted from an aviation outreach hosted by the Civil Aviation Training School (CATS), the training school of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

The Grades 10 and 11 students (4th and 5th form students) were exposed to careers in the aviation sector during the outreach which began on June 26 and ended on July 5, 2023. The participating schools included Covent Garden Secondary, Camille’s Academy Inc., Diamond Secondary, North West Secondary, Port Kaituma Secondary, and St. Ignatius Secondary.

The programme was done in partnership with the Ministry of Education.

“The quest to increase the interest in aviation related careers is fuelled largely by the growing opportunities in the aviation industry, which is facing shortages of pilots, engineers, air traffic controllers, and other key personnel due to retirements, resignations,” a statement from the GCAA said Tuesday.

A representative of CATS interacting with schoolchildren at the aviation outreach

A representative of CATS interacting with schoolchildren at the aviation outreach

The Aviation entity said it hopes that the outreach peaked interest in female students and will serve as a catalyst for them to seek opportunities in the sector.

“The students gained a better understanding of piloting an airplane and directing traffic in the skies. It is the hope of the Director General, Lt. Col. (ret’d) Egbert Field, A.A.  that in the years ahead, these 10th and 11th graders will take an interest in aviation and learn the principles of flying, approach and area control, take-offs and landings and other concepts in aviation,” the statement said.

The outreach is part of the NextGen initiative, to generate more interest in aviation among the younger generation.

