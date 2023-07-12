The leading divider; the biggest picture

Kaieteur News – Supporters of an uber-sensitive PPP/C Government claim to see ulterior motives when there is only their overworked imagination in action. The pretense is that efforts are constantly in motion by forces hostile to the Government to place a wedge between the new, inexperienced President Irfaan Ali and the grizzled, seasoned Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo. Also, when points are made about the weakness or absence of some ministers and the crush of the two senior leaders, touchy defenders cry that these are nothing but tireless attempts to divide the government, and weaken it.

In view of what unfolded last week, it seems that it is the Vice President, himself a former president of extended duration, who is the best man at doing the dividing work, the leading figure in weakening the PPP/C Government. He is the one who is always committed to loving himself, at the expense of everyone, including President Ali. Vice President Jagdeo is so much about himself, so determined to show who is the man on the commander’s bridge, the majestic one in charge, that he does not care if it makes this nation’s head-of-state look bad, or if he comes out looking second best.

There was a picture of four people in a room, one of which was President Ali, and it told a thousand tales, no matter what PPP/C stalwarts and loyalists do to condemn what they erroneously believe is a prime objective of so-called opponents of the government, meaning, divide. The second was about two press conferences, one held by the President, and the other by the Vice President. The picture is more than revealing, it is a tragedy exposed for the world to see the evidence of what all Guyanese knew was taking place behind the scenes, the bright smiles, and the carefully choreographed presentations. There was the American Ambassador, Sarah Ann Lynch, another foreign presence, Vice President Jagdeo, and President Ali all seated around a low, knee-high table. Jagdeo is the controller and commander in the picture, which could have its merits, depending on the issue being addressed, the points being made. But what took the breath away was the image of Guyana’s President Ali reduced to having his head down and furiously focused on capturing what was being said on his writing pad.

It has to be to the embarrassment of this nation, to the humiliation of the nation’s Chief Executive, that he is consigned to the role of scribe and secretarial assistant. It has to be to all Guyanese with any speck of dignity that their young President is made to look like a mere note taker in the proceedings. If notes had to be compiled, then that duty had to fall on the Vice President, in the absence of junior officials, possibly due to confidentiality and other concerns, plus out of regard for the presence of the US Ambassador. But there he was stealing the President’s thunder, making him look secondary (likely of no account), while he monopolised the conversation.

It is our view that Vice President Jagdeo has enough political keenness to know that he had to take a back seat, and had prepped the President beforehand, so that he represented himself and Guyana well by taking over the lead that Jagdeo seized for himself. We believe that the Vice President lusts for power and control so much, loves being in the forefront of the limelight so much, that he cannot help himself, does not care whose presence, whose office, whose dignity is assaulted. In Jagdeo’s mind, he is the boss, everyone else is a boy.

To ram home this point, there was the second development where President Ali was holding a press conference with Secretary of State Blinken, the man of the moment, and the most commanding presence and issue during last week. Yet, the unbelievable was happening again: Bharrat Jagdeo was hosting his press exercise. Out of regard for both President Ali, and the distinguished American, Mr. Blinken, Jagdeo could have delayed his press competition momentarily. But even that is asking too much of Jagdeo, so fiercely he is about himself, regardless of whether president or country is involved. It has to be about himself, and none other.