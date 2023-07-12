Our leaders have squandered our natural resources

Dear Editor,

Please allow me to express my thoughts to stir something in our leaders to wake-up and take seriously the charge being brought against all of you.

We have observed the landscape of Guyana’s caretakers (leaders) for far too long, awaiting to see the patriotism they often talk and brag about, but to no avail…all we get is HIGH TREASON. This is the charge, a serious charge but an accurate charge.

Considering Guyana is small nation and blessed with such abundance of resources, it still amazes me that the word poverty is still being used to describe our beautiful nation. Our leaders have squandered our natural resources and disregarded Guyana’s most valuable and renewable resource – The People.

Guyanese used to be known as a people who care for each other, now the sentiment of the day is – me, myself and I. No love for each other, no love for our nation and no care for the future generations. This mode of operation is especially true for the leaders of our nation.

The leadership of Guyana, at every level of society is guilty of the same charge. They purposefully fail to treat the whole nation as equal Guyanese citizens. ‘Politricks’ is the tune of their song and only their families, friends, and supporters benefit from the abundance of Guyana’s resources being plundered.

The ruling administration tries to ‘pacoo’ the people every chance they get. They are throwing cash at the people, repair and build roads, visit communities, and make many promises, pretending to care about the plight of the citizens, all in hopes of winning votes … I say this without reservations because all the works and promises cease immediately after elections and starts again only when the next election time comes around. This cycle is sure as day, in the history of this nation’s leaders MO.

It must be of great concern to our leaders when more than half of Guyanese have a very bleak outlook on their future in Guyana and in their minds, their only hope for a better than poverty life is to migrate to some other country. Even though Guyana is producing one of the world’s most desired and valuable natural resource, there is widespread doom and gloom sentiments for the people of Guyana. You hear people saying things like “Da nah fuh we … dem ah guh tek all de money fuh dem self” or “dem gon full deh packet and lef we rite weh we deh”. The reality is, based on the history of Guyana’s leaders and the traits being displayed by the current leaders … the nation of Guyana will once again come-up as the loser … its resources gone, a few filthy trich and the nation still in poverty.

I say “TREASON” the crime of betraying your country, that’s what our leaders are guilty of.

Respectfully yours,

Concerned Citizen