Kaburi villager killed in motorcycle accident

Kaieteur News – The police in Region Seven are currently investigating the death of Leroy Richards, a security guard of Kaburi Village, who was killed on Monday after his motorcycle collided with another along the #72 Miles trail, Kaburi.

Police said the fatal accident occurred just around 18:30hrs and involved motorcycle CK 4766 owned and driven 53-year-old Richards, and an unregistered motorcycle (XR 150) owned and driven by Maric Hendricks, an 18-year-old of the same village.

It was reported to the police that Richards was heading north along the eastern side of the trail, while the unregistered motorcycle was heading south along the western side reportedly at a fast rate. The police learned that Hendricks lost control of his bike which collided head-on with Richards’ own.

As a result of the collision, both motorcyclists fell onto the road way and received several injuries to their heads and bodies. They were picked up by residents in the area in an unconscious condition and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital, where they were seen and examined by a doctor.

There Richards was pronounced dead on arrival and Hendricks was treated for a fractured skull and then referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was admitted in a serious condition.

Investigations into the accident are in progress.