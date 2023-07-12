Guyana Environmental Initiative trains 50 students to be Environmental Ambassadors

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Environmental Initiative (GEI) trained 50 students from several regions on Friday and Saturday to be environmental ambassadors. The training sessions were held at the Pegasus Hotel on Friday and the National Park on Saturday.

Themed, “Advancing Climate Democracy in Guyana, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago” the project aimed to develop climate champions.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, similar trainings are being executed in partnering countries, Suriname and Trinidad. The project seeks to advance advocacy related to environmental and climate-related issues in the Region.

The training sought to equip the youths with knowledge, skills, and materials to execute their new roles as Environment Ambassadors.

During the two-day training, the content that was covered, included an introduction to environmental concepts, public speaking and presentation skills, pathways to being a youth ambassador, digital communication, the importance of wildlife, grey and green sea defence systems, environmental laws, careers related to the environmental field and next steps towards climate action.

From the presentations, the participants benefited by having interactive activities, which were all delivered by young professionals from various fields, including environmental, legal, communications, public and private sectors, and international relations background.

In addition, the young people had the opportunity of in-person interaction with Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson where they asked questions related to his path to leadership.

The Minister urged the participants to continuously develop their talents, skills, and knowledge in order to reach their full potential and achieve their goals.

Founder of the organisation, Ms. Gomin Camacho, called on the youths to take their learning back to their communities, and school to share with others and execute meaningful action towards fostering sustainable environmental practices.

She lamented that as Youth Environmental Ambassadors, they must lead by example and ensure their daily actions are geared toward creating a cleaner and healthier environment.

According to GEI, the participants who were between the ages 13-21 were representative of Guyana’s rich diversity. The participants were from Regions 3, 4, 5, 6, and 10.

At the end of the training, the participants shared their excitement and motivation to put into action what they learnt.

The training was executed in collaboration with the United Nations Democracy Fund (UNDEF) and was sponsored by the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, GTT, Impressions Branding, Nicky’s Juice, 55 Photography, KHE Engineering, and most importantly, the dedicated members and volunteers of GEI.