GPL, ENet collaborate with local businessman to set-up traffic cams in Region Three

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Power and Light Inc. joined hands with ENet to collaborate with Pixels Guyana Inc. to setup traffic cameras on the West Bank and West Coast of Demerara.

Pixels Guyana Inc. on Saturday officially launched the traffic cams along with its new app created for users to access footage from the devices.

The cameras were installed at the junction of the Demerara Harbour Bridge on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD) and the Vreed-en-Hoop Junction on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD).

Speaking at the launch, the company’s Managing Director, Leonard Gildarie, reminded reporters that Pixels Guyana Inc. started just a year ago by setting up some eight traffic cameras equipped with internet and some big LCD screens at Strategic points on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD). The cameras send live footage of the traffic situation along the East Bank Corridor to the company’s Facebook page.

The technology enables road users to avoid being stuck in traffic along the busiest highways in country by monitoring the daily traffic situation and planning their trips accordingly.

As a result, Pixels Guyana Inc. became one of the most visited Facebook pages and websites in Guyana with average of more than 20,000 views per day.

According to Gildarie, the efficiency of the East Bank Cameras caused commuters on the “West Side to feel left out” and they requested that the company set up traffic cams there too.

“The West Dem people, I didn’t hear the Chairman [Ishan Ayube] call me but the West Dem people got upset with us and they said what happened with us like goat bite us, and I said, No, no, no, no, I’m looking at it”, Gildarie said.

Determined to fulfill the request the of the “West Dem people”, the businessman began brainstorming but reportedly could not come with an economic and feasible idea to set up the traffic cameras.

“There was no building, there was no infrastructure and I couldn’t find a way, I couldn’t think of way in which we could have afford to put up this camera there and have it protected”, recalled the businessman.

However, Gildarie said he had a crazy idea “to bully” ENET and GPL one morning while lying on his bed.

“…I said I’m gonna go bully GPL and E-Networks and it was the E-Networks at that time… So I call Gary (one of the directors of GPL Inc.) and I said, ‘Gary, I want free electricity’. So he said, ‘alright. Could you tell me a little more?’ So I said, ‘I putting this camera there and I don’t have a meter or anything. Could you give me some electricity or find a solution? He says I’m gonna look back into it and call you”, Gildarie said while adding that he then called the Chief Executive Officer of ENET, Vishok Persaud to tell him about his project.

After learning of the plan Persaud reportedly told Gildarie “Count me in”.

GPL followed-up too by supporting the project with free electricity and the residents of Region Three have since been able to benefit from traffic cams.

Pixels Guyana Inc. also has plans of setting-up cameras at Leonora and Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) and even expanding its reach to the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) and Berbice, Region Six.

Meanwhile, the company has also launched a new app, Pixels Guyana Inc, making it easier for the citizens of Guyana to have access to live feed from the Traffic cams on their mobile devices. Glildrie noted that the company is unable to provide live feed on its Facebook page 24/7 due to the social media company’s rules and restriction but by downloading the app citizens will have live feed anytime of the day.

Director of GPL, Gary Hall pointed out that GPL is happy to partner with Pixels Guyana Inc. because of the significant benefits such an investment has .

“… I can assure you there was no bullying involved because we immediately saw the benefit of such an investment”, Hall said.

Also speaking at the launch was Region Three Chairman, Ishan Ayube who welcomed the initiative and said that he hopes the investment made by Pixels Guyana Inc. serves as motivation to other businesses in Region Three to invest in developmental and beautification projects in the district.

Peter Salick, President of the Region Three Road Safety Council, added that the investment is a significant one that will benefit Guyana when it comes to monitoring traffic and planning trips.

He believes too that the cameras will assist in reducing accidents along Guyana’s roadways.