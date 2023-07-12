Contracts to Friends and Family

Dear Editor,

I don’t understand the constant complaints some citizens have when contracts are awarded to friends and family. The smart ones who want to get ahead in this bubbling economy, build relationships with the right people, that is; people with influence. Scratch my back, and I will scratch yours. So, for those who constantly complain about contract awards, the main question I have is this. Can the individuals or businesses that are awarded these contracts fulfill and complete the contract or NOT? If they can’t or have a reputation for shabby work, and people are afraid of clearly naming individuals/businesses that should not get contracts then let Guyana know what prior work was done in an unsatisfactory manner or clearly why they should not have received a particular contract.

In a country with a population fewer than 800,000, in certain specific areas, we don’t have much of a choice in terms of selection.

It does not help Guyana, if we don’t get specifics and examples, of how a contract was deviously awarded. Specifics can be provided, in a manner that can avoid lawsuits, and if people want this “problem” to stop-specifics, specifics, and specifics are needed. General statements don’t help solve this issue. If individuals or businesses have proven they can get the job done well and in a high quality manner, then- So be it. (Why the fuss?). If not, give details. Guyana is a small country. Everybody knows everybody else.

Sincerely,

Chi Kansi