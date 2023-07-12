‘Buy Local’ initiative to boost sales of local agro-processors’ brands kicks off Saturday

Kaieteur News – !nnovate Guyana (!G), an initiative of the Guyana Economic Development Trust, and Bounty Supermarkets, funded through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Lab, are thrilled to unveil their game-changing ‘Buy Local at Bounty’ initiative.

This initiative puts local agro-processors in an advantageous position to ignite sales, a press release stated. The ‘Buy Local at Bounty’ initiative offers the opportunity for awardees of !nnovate Guyana’s Economic Development Accelerator (EDA) to showcase their high quality products on ‘Buy Local’ display units in, as well as on the coveted shelves of the Bounty Supermarkets, Water Street Branch.

The goals of the ‘Buy Local at Bounty’ Initiative are to unlock valuable shelf space; provide a spotlight for EDA-awarded, international-level local brands; and attract a wider customer base, thereby fueling sales for the parties involved. The EDA is a business accelerator programme that provides a nurturing environment and plays a pivotal role in propelling businesses toward scalability. EDA awardees can expect growth and scale from increased distribution of their locally manufactured agro products.

Supporting organization, USAID, lauded the initiative, stating, “The ‘Buy Local at Bounty’ Supplier Development Program is a real game changer, and creates an enabling environment for agro-processors in Guyana to benefit from access to key markets. USAID is proud to

support such innovative initiatives for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise growth,” said Mervyn Farroe, USAID’s Regional Representative for the Eastern and Southern Caribbean.

Bounty Supermarkets embraces this partnership with enthusiasm because ‘Buy Local’ embodies the retailer’s unwavering commitment to community and support of local enterprises.

By dedicating a section of their bustling supermarket to the campaign, Bounty provides a prominent platform for EDA-awarded agro-processors, driving home the point that local brands can engage consumers at the same level as international brands.

The ‘Buy Local at Bounty’ initiative will be unveiled to local shoppers at the Water Street location, starting on Saturday, July 15, 2023; the campaign will run through late September.

Bounty patrons will discover a variety of locally-produced goods ranging from instant microwaveable cook-up, lemongrass and ginger tea, pure lime juice concentrate, corn flour with cinnamon, an antimicrobial skin rub, artisanal dark chocolate, and much more.

On selected days, consumers will also have the opportunity to meet EDA representatives, who will be available to answer questions at the supermarket. All are encouraged to visit and support.