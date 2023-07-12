Aviation school on the cards for GDF – President Ali

Latest update July 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) will next year have under its wings an aviation school, President Irfaan Ali announced on Saturday. The Head of State said that the school will train military and civilian pilots for the local and Caribbean markets.

The President was at the time speaking at the commissioning ceremony for the new Bell 412 EP1 helicopter and the refurbished Beechcraft King Air 350.

The new Bell 412 EP1 Helicopter

“I have authorised work to be concluded before the third quarter of this year to have a full presentation to the Defence Board of aviation school-military and civil aviation school to be managed by the Air Corps,” the President said noting that the school should be in full operation by the first quarter of 2024.

President Ali said, “We’re going to reach out to all our retired assets from the Air Corps and those regionally. As we seek to build one of the most modern, advance aviation school in the Caribbean here in Guyana, providing training for all the Caribbean.”

The refurbished Beechcraft King Air 350

The President shared that the new Bell 412 EP1 helicopter and the refurbished Beechcraft King Air 350 are perhaps the greatest assets the Government has invested in that will ultimately increase the human resource asset of the GDF.

