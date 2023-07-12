Ashton Chase passes on

Kaieteur News – One of the founders of the precursor to the People’s Progressive Party Ashton Chase SC passed away early Tuesday morning. He was 96.

Former Prime Minister, Hamilton Green said that Chase’s passing leaves only one person alive of the first group of Ministers in 1953. That one person alive is Eusi Kwayana, well known as Sydney King, 98 years old. The others have gone the way of all flesh, Cheddi Jagan, Forbes Burnhan, Dr. Latchmansingh and Jai Narine Singh.

Meanwhile, leading tributes for the PPP stalwart was President Irfaan Ali who said he learned with great sadness of the passing of Chase. Ali said Chase’s death represents an incalculable loss to our nation. “His name and contributions will forever be etched in our country’s political, labour and legal history. He made an exceptional contribution to Guyana’s nationalist struggle and political history and was the last surviving member of the Political Affairs Committee established in 1946. He was among our finest legal minds and was a pillar of our country’s early trade union activism, authoring the most authoritative work on our trade union history. I extend my deepest condolences to his bereaved family,” the Guyanese leader said.

General Secretary of the PPP, Bharrat Jagdeo also expressed sincere condolences on behalf of himself and the party, to the family and friends of Chase who had received Guyana‘s highest national award, the Order of Excellence. The last of the party’s founder members, Jagdeo said Guyana owes an eternal debt of gratitude “to this outstanding son of the soil. Guyana has lost an amazing human being. Another PPP stalwart Hydar Ally said he too was saddened to learn of the passing of Chase who was one of the founding members of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), the forerunner of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

“He had certainly made his contribution to the changing political landscape which saw the granting of universal adult suffrage in 1953 and the eventual attainment of political independence in 1966. He was also a member of the short-lived PPP 1953 Cabinet where he served as Minister of Labour. He was known for his strong pro-labour advocacy and is the author of several publications on labour including ‘A history of Trade Unionism in Guyana’ and ‘133 Days of PPP in Office’ in which he document the gains made by the PPP during its six-month stint in power after it was removed from power following the suspension of the Constitution. I wish to extend sincere condolences to the relatives and friends on his passing,” Ally said.

Former Prime Minister, Hamilton Green in paying tribute to Chase said by every measure he was a great and enduring Guyanese. “I remember Ashton from his earliest efforts to transform our country from a mere colonial outpost to a viable nation state. His journey from being a member of the Political Affairs Committee to becoming a Minister in the first government after the Waddington Constitution are well documented and it would be unnecessary for me to recite what is being and will be said about this gallant Guyanese,” Green said.

According to former prime minister, it is safe to recall that “I knew him through his popular father, Sam Chase living around the corner from our family home in Howes Street, Charlestown and he was a visitor to our home. As a lawyer, he was given the responsibility to manage the legal affairs of that property in Howes Street. This he did with a high level of professionalism.”

Green said even though he and Chase chose different sides, in a deeply polarised political society, “we remained friends and always enjoyed cordial, amicable relationships. I had cause to consult him on aspects of our history from time to time, at all times sharing his experience, knowledge and opinion. I miss his candor and humility. On behalf of my wife and family and as the only living founding member of the PNC, I express condolences to his wife, children and family members and ask that they take comfort that he served his country with pride and distinction. Farewell! Friend, Warrior and Nationalist.”

For its party, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) said Chase was a remarkable figure who dedicated his life to championing the rights and welfare of workers in Guyana. “As a committed Guyanese, he tirelessly advocated for fair treatment, improved working conditions, and better opportunities for all. He was a beacon of hope for workers who were cheated by their employers. Comrade Chase’s unwavering determination and passion were an inspiration to his fellow colleagues and the wider community. His advocacy efforts played a pivotal role in raising awareness about the challenges faced by workers and in seeking justice and equity for them,” GAWU said in a statement.

According to the union, beyond his activism, Chase was known for his warmth, compassion, and dedication to uplifting others. “He selflessly supported his colleagues, offering guidance and assistance whenever needed. On numerous occasions, he stood in the courts with GAWU to secure victories for workers. On this somber occasion, GAWU extends its deepest condolences to Comrade Ashton Chase’s family, friends, and loved ones. We stand together in mourning his loss and celebrating his remarkable contributions to the welfare of workers in Guyana. May his legacy continue to inspire us as we carry forward his noble work in pursuit of a just and equitable society for all.”

The Guyana Legal Aid Clinic said it notes with sadness and a profound sense of loss, the passing of Chase, a leading Counsel and former Director and Chairperson of the clinic. “Mr. Ashton Chase OE, SC. Ashton was a founder member and Director from February 1993 and Chairperson from May 2001 to November 2017. He was also a Director of the Guyana Legal Aid Center which functioned from

the early 70’s to February 1983,” the clinic said.

During his stewardship at Legal Aid, he was always regular and punctual for meetings and was a very engaged Director and Chairman. In interviews where he sat as Chairperson of the appointments subcommittee, he took great pains to inform lawyers that although we were running a Legal Aid Clinic and many of the persons visiting it were from poor or challenged backgrounds, they must always be treated with dignity and respect and in no way different than if they were able to retain private counsel.

The legal profession has lost one of its greatest ever practitioners and is much poorer for his passing.