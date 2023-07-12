An ugly legacy

Dear Editor,

The ‘wild, wild west at the Georgetown Seawall’ (KN July 11) was allowed to flourish out of the wild, wild west of the vending problem which embolden vendors to the lawlessness which now exists as this particular location.

It is paradoxical that the author would now find the gall to lament this problem when he was part of the problem (removal of vendors outside GPHC and his stout defence against the action taken by the authorities) and did nothing in a tangible way to arrest and deal with the problem, except to either ignore if or pass the buck. Of course, the City Engineer is the whipping boy. Now that he is out of office this state of affairs comes back to haunt as an ugly legacy.

The warning by the First Lady of the consequences to littering and damage to public property is the collateral damage and outcomes of this festering sore of vending gone wild, wild west. The wild west was tamed, will this ever happen in our case?

As an aside, it was observed the author signed using a once official title. The now official holder of the title might find that vexing.

Shamshun Mohamed