Latest update July 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Aishalton murder: Ranch owner was upset over NGSA results

Jul 12, 2023 News

…victim’s family calls for justice

Kaieteur News – The ranch owner who was detained following the execution-style killing of cowboy Louis Phillip at Aishalton in the Deep South Rupununi on Sunday, was “very upset” the day before following the release of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) results.

Cowboy, Louis Phillip

Cowboy, Louis Phillip

Phillip’s lifeless body was found at a ranch some 10 miles northwest of Aishalton on Sunday morning. The owner of the ranch turned up at the police station at Aishalton and reported that the 23-year-old, who hailed from another village called Parikwarnau, was shot to the forehead. He was detained by police.

Residents of Aishalton described the owner of the ranch as “very aggressive” and “ignorant” and according to a resident the man was upset all day Saturday at the village over a close relative’s NGSA results, which was released by the Ministry of Education the day before.

He said the man laid blame on the teachers at the primary school in the area and seemed determined to harm someone that day. “He was very upset that day and he was going around telling people how angry he was at the teachers. He is very aggressive and always carrying a gun,” another resident said.

A resident of the area related that Phillip made inquiries from his boss about his salary on Saturday and this may have led to the shooting. He said the man’s boss had previously threatened another cowboy with a gun over his (cowboy’s) salary.  Phillip’s relatives travelled to the Aishalton Police Station on Monday to give a statement. “He has to pay for what he did, God is in charge,” Phillip’s sister told this publication. A post-mortem examination was expected to be performed on her brother’s remains yesterday.  Investigators were expected to question the ranch owner further this week before any charges could be laid against him.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | 14th July 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Get used to the begging bowl or the dog food. | July 14, 2023

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Five cars from Balram/Team Trans Pacific at Drag Wars 2.0

Five cars from Balram/Team Trans Pacific at Drag Wars 2.0

Jul 15, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Balram Ramdeo, the principal of Balram Auto Mechanic, is confident that he will reclaim the title of ‘Best Mechanic’ at the upcoming Guyana Motor Racing &...
Read More
Guyana U19 ruggers to play for 5th today 

Guyana U19 ruggers to play for 5th today 

Jul 15, 2023

Ashwin’s seven-for sews up India’s innings win

Ashwin’s seven-for sews up India’s...

Jul 15, 2023

Van Lange to Captain Guyana team for CWI Regional U17 tournament

Van Lange to Captain Guyana team for CWI Regional...

Jul 15, 2023

Evans and Ahmad join Barbados Royals

Evans and Ahmad join Barbados Royals

Jul 15, 2023

Georgetown’s finalist to be decided today

Georgetown’s finalist to be decided today

Jul 15, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]