Aishalton murder: Ranch owner was upset over NGSA results

…victim’s family calls for justice

Kaieteur News – The ranch owner who was detained following the execution-style killing of cowboy Louis Phillip at Aishalton in the Deep South Rupununi on Sunday, was “very upset” the day before following the release of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) results.

Phillip’s lifeless body was found at a ranch some 10 miles northwest of Aishalton on Sunday morning. The owner of the ranch turned up at the police station at Aishalton and reported that the 23-year-old, who hailed from another village called Parikwarnau, was shot to the forehead. He was detained by police.

Residents of Aishalton described the owner of the ranch as “very aggressive” and “ignorant” and according to a resident the man was upset all day Saturday at the village over a close relative’s NGSA results, which was released by the Ministry of Education the day before.

He said the man laid blame on the teachers at the primary school in the area and seemed determined to harm someone that day. “He was very upset that day and he was going around telling people how angry he was at the teachers. He is very aggressive and always carrying a gun,” another resident said.

A resident of the area related that Phillip made inquiries from his boss about his salary on Saturday and this may have led to the shooting. He said the man’s boss had previously threatened another cowboy with a gun over his (cowboy’s) salary. Phillip’s relatives travelled to the Aishalton Police Station on Monday to give a statement. “He has to pay for what he did, God is in charge,” Phillip’s sister told this publication. A post-mortem examination was expected to be performed on her brother’s remains yesterday. Investigators were expected to question the ranch owner further this week before any charges could be laid against him.