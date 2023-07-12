$25M to supervise construction of school

Kaieteur News – With the contract for the construction of the new secondary school at Jawalla, Region Seven yet to be signed, the supervision services for the said project will cost some $25,480,000.

This is according to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, which stated on its website that the contract has been awarded to Caribbean Engineering & Management Consultants.

This firm will provide supervision services for the construction of a modern school building/complex and a dormitory to house 500 students in classroom, 400 pupils in the dormitory and 40 teachers in Teaching Quarters at Jawalla.

Kaieteur News had reported that the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Education is preparing to build a brand new secondary school at Jawalla which is estimated to cost $2,059,401,971. For that project, a total of three contractors have applied.

Subject Minister Priya Manickchand had said that the new secondary school will be the second of its kind in the Upper Mazaruni District. It will help to ease the overcrowding at the DC Caesar Fox Secondary School in Waramadong.

According to a press release issued by the Education Ministry, the minister said the new school will provide students in other communities such as Kamarang and Philipai with the opportunity to receive a sound secondary education. These students are currently either not receiving a secondary education or are being educated in primary tops, a secondary department in a primary school.

Minister Manickchand also related that with the establishment of the secondary school, the Ministry will be able to close the primary tops in Phillipai, Wax Creek, Chinoweing, Imbaimadai, Jawalla, Quebanang, Kako and Kamarang.

Once completed, the new school will be equipped with Chemistry, Biology, Physics and Information Technology, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) laboratories, Home Economics room, library space and spacious classrooms.

It was reported that the ministry is building a number of secondary schools across the country as it is part of their goal in achieving a universal secondary education, meaning to ensure every child have access to secondary education in Guyana.

Additionally, the ministry is planning to build schools in areas such as in Hosororo, Kwebana, and Waramuri in Region One (Barima -Waini). Two new schools are also slated to be built in Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara). A secondary school will be built in Orealla, Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne). In Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni), there will be a school at Jawalla in the Upper Mazaruni. Finally, in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), the dormitories at Paramakatoi and Kato will be extended.

Minister Manickchand stated that the schools will be built according to modern specifications and the students will be given an opportunity to pursue subjects which were never offered before in some areas.

In addition to those schools, contracts were recently signed for the reconstruction of the St. George’s High School, St. Mary’s Secondary School, Christ Church Secondary School, North Ruimveldt Secondary School and North West Secondary School which are currently being rebuilt.