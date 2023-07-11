OMAI discovers significant gold deposits in Region 7

Kaieteur News – Canadian Company, Omai Gold Mines Corporation has announced that within the first six months of 2023 it has drilled 11 holes which showed significant gold in their Wenot pit, located in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

In a statement, Omai highlighted additional outstanding drill results, noting that a total of 3,569 metres have been completed in 11 holes in 2023. The results for hole 23ODD-063, where visible gold was identified in 37 locations along 299 meters of core.

It was stated, that hole 23ODD-063 is at the west end of Wenot, where no previous mining was done below the surficial saprolite. It also shows multiple gold zones within the broad Wenot shear corridor, including wide zones of good grade gold mineralization extending to surface.

According to Omai, the width and the down dip extension of this zone and the additional zones, bode extremely well for a potential open pit operation. These wide zones of gold mineralization occur within altered, sheared and veined zones within the metasedimentary package, whereas historical mining at Wenot was predominantly within the volcanics on the northern side of the main Wenot shear contact.

Omai Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President, Elaine Ellingham, said “These impressive new drill results continue to confirm the magnitude of the Wenot deposit, by demonstrating strike and depth continuity of significant gold mineralization. We have not seen any limitations to the Wenot deposit, and as such are confident that additional drilling can further expand the gold resources. At Wenot, 88% of the NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate lies above a 300 m depth and the few holes that tested below confirm continuity and suggest that grades may increase with depth, particularly at the west end of the deposit.”

Kaieteur News had reported in January 2022 that the company had struck the jackpot only in its Wenot Gold deposit. It had found the 1.6 million ounces gold some 400 metres south of the Fennell open pit- a pit that has produced some 2.4 million ounces of gold for Omai in the past and it was located at a depth suitable for open pit mining. Nine months later, Omai was able to increase its gold resource in the Wenot Deposit from the 1.6 million ounces to 1.86 million ounces-a 16 percent increase.