Latest update July 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Duo remanded for murder of Chesney’s labourer

Jul 11, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Two men were on Monday remanded to prison for the murder of Leon Aswell Kum, a 29-year-old Kilcoy/Chesney Squatting Area, Corentyne, Berbice labourer, when they appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrates’ Court.

Vishal Deonarine called ‘Gabbar’

Vishal Deonarine called ‘Gabbar’

Vishal Deonarine Ramsammy called ‘Max’

Vishal Vickram Ramsammy called ‘Max’

The duo, 33-year-old Vishal Deonarine called ‘Gabbar’,  a Fisherman from lot 67 Kilcoy/Chesney Squatting Area and 23-year-old Vishal Vickram Ramsammy called ‘Max’ of lot 130 Kilcoy/Chesney Squatting area, were not required to plead to the indictable charge.

The men were not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge when they appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh.

It is alleged that between July 4, 2023 and July 5, 2023,  Deonarine and Vickram murdered Kum.

The case was postponed to July 26, 2023 and will then be heard at the Albion Magistrates’ Court.

Police said that the incident occurred at approximately 01:30 h by two males but four persons were taken into police custody. Further, police stated that the deceased was resting in a “camp house” located some 15 feet from his dilapidated zinc house.

According to investigators, Kum ventured to the zinc house to get something to eat and returned to his “camp house”. Shortly thereafter, relatives said they heard noises coming from his “camp house” and upon checking saw two males “jumping over the fence where Leon was sleeping and ran towards the western direction”.

Relatives subsequently found Kum lying face down on the ground with lacerations across his throat and to his left cheek. He was taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | 14th July 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Get used to the begging bowl or the dog food. | July 14, 2023

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Five cars from Balram/Team Trans Pacific at Drag Wars 2.0

Five cars from Balram/Team Trans Pacific at Drag Wars 2.0

Jul 15, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Balram Ramdeo, the principal of Balram Auto Mechanic, is confident that he will reclaim the title of ‘Best Mechanic’ at the upcoming Guyana Motor Racing &...
Read More
Guyana U19 ruggers to play for 5th today 

Guyana U19 ruggers to play for 5th today 

Jul 15, 2023

Ashwin’s seven-for sews up India’s innings win

Ashwin’s seven-for sews up India’s...

Jul 15, 2023

Van Lange to Captain Guyana team for CWI Regional U17 tournament

Van Lange to Captain Guyana team for CWI Regional...

Jul 15, 2023

Evans and Ahmad join Barbados Royals

Evans and Ahmad join Barbados Royals

Jul 15, 2023

Georgetown’s finalist to be decided today

Georgetown’s finalist to be decided today

Jul 15, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]