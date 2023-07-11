Duo remanded for murder of Chesney’s labourer

Kaieteur News – Two men were on Monday remanded to prison for the murder of Leon Aswell Kum, a 29-year-old Kilcoy/Chesney Squatting Area, Corentyne, Berbice labourer, when they appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrates’ Court.

The duo, 33-year-old Vishal Deonarine called ‘Gabbar’, a Fisherman from lot 67 Kilcoy/Chesney Squatting Area and 23-year-old Vishal Vickram Ramsammy called ‘Max’ of lot 130 Kilcoy/Chesney Squatting area, were not required to plead to the indictable charge.

The men were not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge when they appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh.

It is alleged that between July 4, 2023 and July 5, 2023, Deonarine and Vickram murdered Kum.

The case was postponed to July 26, 2023 and will then be heard at the Albion Magistrates’ Court.

Police said that the incident occurred at approximately 01:30 h by two males but four persons were taken into police custody. Further, police stated that the deceased was resting in a “camp house” located some 15 feet from his dilapidated zinc house.

According to investigators, Kum ventured to the zinc house to get something to eat and returned to his “camp house”. Shortly thereafter, relatives said they heard noises coming from his “camp house” and upon checking saw two males “jumping over the fence where Leon was sleeping and ran towards the western direction”.

Relatives subsequently found Kum lying face down on the ground with lacerations across his throat and to his left cheek. He was taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.