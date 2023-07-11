800 people receive house lots along East Coast corridor

Kaieteur News – Approximately 800 low and moderate-income earners on Monday received house lots in Lusignan and Two Friends Housing Schemes along the East Coast of Demerara, as part of the government’s national housing drive.

The allocation was done during the Ministry of Housing and Water’s ‘Dream Realised’ exercise, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal.

Orin Blackman, one of the beneficiaries who received his land in the Two Friends Scheme, shared his pride in finally receiving the land he had been waiting for after several years. “It’s something that I have always wanted, it’s been in the waiting and today it’s like that dream came through,” he told the Department of Public Information (DPI). Blackman commended the government’s national housing drive, noting that it is a great opportunity for Guyanese to achieve homeownership. He also encouraged individuals to capitalise on the opportunity.

During his address at the opening ceremony, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal said the initiative is part of the government’s manifesto promise to provide 50,000 house lots to Guyanese by 2025. He highlighted that the ministry has already allocated approximately 4,000 house lots this year, in addition to the over 20,000 lots allocated since August 2022. Minister Croal stated that while land allocation is taking place, billions of dollars are being invested in ongoing infrastructure projects within new and existing housing schemes.

“If you take out the four-lane roads, we have contracts signed for at least about $36 billion for development areas, where persons like yourself, will be accessing.” He stated that the ministry is actively seeking to acquire new lands to meet the nationwide demand for housing.

New areas have already been identified in Regions One, Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven, and Ten for allocations this year.

Minister within the ministry, Susan Rodrigues spoke of the ongoing infrastructural development on the east coast, mirroring what is happening on the East Bank of Demerara. She emphasised that the objective is to provide opportunities for citizens to attain homeownership as well as to ensure their prosperity within thriving and wholesome communities. “Our government is about empowering people. We do not believe in keeping people in bondage or have you pay rent for the rest of your life, and we can achieve empowerment through homeownership and land ownership,” she underscored.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Sherwyn Greaves stated that the allocated lands are heavily subsidised, with the cost of developing each house lot exceeding $3.5 million. However, the lots are being sold at remarkably affordable prices, starting as low as $100,000.

He also noted that apart from the 800 available house lots in the communities, specific areas have been identified for a place of worship, two playgrounds, 12 government buildings, as well as commercial and industrial activities. Technical employees of the ministry were also on the ground addressing other housing matters. Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally, and representatives from the respective NDC areas were also in attendance.