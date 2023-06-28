Three things the Government can do to win my vote of confidence

Dear Editor,

There are three things that the PPP/C Government can do to win my vote of confidence:

1) Consultations: open consultation with the political opposition as is constitutionally required. Consult with the unions on wages negotiations. And, better consultations with Civil Society. This will deepen Democracy in Guyana.

2) Feasibility Studies: this should be done on all major projects so that we do not end up with White Elephants.

3) Renegotiate the ExxonMobil/Guyana oil contract: ExxonMobil will renegotiate; they would not walk away from all that oil.

These are minimum requirements to get my vote of confidence.

Sincerely,

Sean Ori