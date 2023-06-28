Latest update June 28th, 2023 12:59 AM

Three things the Government can do to win my vote of confidence

Jun 28, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

There are three things that the PPP/C Government can do to win my vote of confidence:

1) Consultations: open consultation with the political opposition as is constitutionally required. Consult with the unions on wages negotiations. And, better consultations with Civil Society. This will deepen Democracy in Guyana.

2) Feasibility Studies: this should be done on all major projects so that we do not end up with White Elephants.

3) Renegotiate the ExxonMobil/Guyana oil contract: ExxonMobil will renegotiate; they would not walk away from all that oil.

These are minimum requirements to get my vote of confidence.

Sincerely,

Sean Ori

