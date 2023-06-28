Three things the Government can do to win my vote of confidence

Latest update June 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 28, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
There are three things that the PPP/C Government can do to win my vote of confidence:
1) Consultations: open consultation with the political opposition as is constitutionally required. Consult with the unions on wages negotiations. And, better consultations with Civil Society. This will deepen Democracy in Guyana.
2) Feasibility Studies: this should be done on all major projects so that we do not end up with White Elephants.
3) Renegotiate the ExxonMobil/Guyana oil contract: ExxonMobil will renegotiate; they would not walk away from all that oil.
These are minimum requirements to get my vote of confidence.
Sincerely,
Sean Ori
Love today’s technology, Marriott gane, gane, from we haan.
Jun 28, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Get ready for an exhilarating showdown as the countdown begins to the highly anticipated 2023 Stage of Champions International Bodybuilding championship. The event is...
Jun 28, 2023
Jun 28, 2023
Jun 28, 2023
Jun 28, 2023
Jun 28, 2023
Kaieteur News – The politics of Guyana, indeed life, can be extremely depressing and taxing. If it is not one thing,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The relationship between the United States of America (US) and the 14-member... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]